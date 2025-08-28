Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

One of the biggest names in college football is staying in place for the foreseeable future as former Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard has signed a contract extension with ESPN.

Howard has been a part of ESPN for 20 years, first joining the network in 2005 after starting his broadcast career at Fox Sports. He has been a longtime staple on College GameDay ever since alongside Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit and hosts Chris Fowler and now Rece Davis.

“I am thrilled to continue this journey with ESPN,” said Howard in the ESPN announcement. “There’s nothing I’d rather be doing during the fall than showcasing the incredible sport that we all love alongside my College GameDay family.”

“Desmond has played a pivotal role in ESPN and College GameDay’s success for two decades, so we’re thrilled that the Heisman Trophy winner and one of college football’s all-time greats will continue to offer his analysis and perspective – and, of course, occasional friendly jabs – across our coverage,” added ESPN President of Content Burke Magnus.

Desmond Howard won the 1991 Heisman Trophy with the Michigan Wolverines as an electrifying receiver and return man and gave one of the most iconic highlights of all time when he struck the famous trophy pose after a return touchdown against archrival Ohio State. While his NFL career never reached those heights over the long run, Howard etched his place in football history as one of only four men to win the Heisman and the Super Bowl MVP. He won that award with the Green Bay Packers, scoring a kickoff return touchdown to help lead the team to a victory in Super Bowl XXXI.

The former Wolverine legend probably won’t get warm congratulations in Columbus for the 2025 debut episode of College GameDay for the massive showdown between the Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns. While Kirk Herbstreit makes a very concerted effort to stay neutral as an Ohio State alum, Howard has never been shy to show his maize and blue colors. But with him sticking around the GameDay set, it will provide some long-term stability as his longtime colleague Lee Corso steps aside after making his final headgear pick this weekend.