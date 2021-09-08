ESPN is not wasting any time before breaking the glass in front of the comically large “MEGACAST” button this NFL season.

On Wednesday, the network announced that Week 1’s Ravens-Raiders matchup, the first Monday Night Football broadcast of this regular season, would be getting the MegaCast treatment.

The game will air across five networks (including ESPN+), and feature several different broadcast. Here’s the breakdown.

ESPN/ABC: traditional (Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters)

traditional (Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters) ESPN2: Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli (Peyton and Eli Manning)

Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli (Peyton and Eli Manning) ESPN Deportes: Spanish language (Pablo Viruega, Eduardo Varela, John Sutcliffe)

Spanish language (Pablo Viruega, Eduardo Varela, John Sutcliffe) ESPN+: Between the Lines (the Daily Wager cast of Doug Kezirian, Joe Fortenbaugh, and Tyler Fulghum, along with the NFL Live cast of Laura Rutledge, Mina Kimes, Dan Orlovsky, and Marcus Spears)

This is the first of ten (ten!) ManningCasts this season, and Weeks 2 (Lions-Packers) and 3 (Eagles-Cowboys) will also get the treatment.

Additionally, Monday Night Countdown will return to its on-site presentation, and the cast remains the same as it was last year: Suzy Kolber hosts, joined by Booger McFarland, Randy Moss, Adam Schefter, and Steve Young. ESPN also adds Monday Tailgate this year, which will air on ESPN’s app and social platforms and is hosted by Jason Fitz and Shae Peppler Cornette.

[ESPN]