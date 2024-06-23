A picture of Randy Scott's car following his terrifying car accident. Credit: Randy Scott on X
With portions of the Northeast dealing with severe thunderstorms, ESPN’s Randy Scott found himself involved in a terrifying traffic accident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Fortunately, Scott appears to have walked away unscathed from the incident, which he said occurred after he hydroplaned on I-84 before striking a concrete median.

“Can’t thank @CT_STATE_POLICE enough for helping me this morning,” Scott wrote in a social media post just after 6 a.m. ET, along with three pictures showing a severely damaged car. “Rained so hard, so quickly, I hydroplaned on I-84 and drilled the concrete median. “Airbags and seatbelt saved the day. Really lucky to walk away without a scratch.”

Despite the traffic incident, Scott was able to make his way to the ESPN studio in time to host the early-Sunday morning SportsCenter alongside Gary Striewski, which began at 7 a.m. ET.

Following his post, many of Scott’s ESPN colleagues took to social media to express their thankfulness for him being OK — a sentiment we share at Awful Announcing.

Scott also noted in a follow-up reply, he will most certainly need a new car in the immediate future.

“Oh I absolutely need help with a new car,” he wrote. “This one has served me well, it’s earned a break.”

