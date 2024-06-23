With portions of the Northeast dealing with severe thunderstorms, ESPN’s Randy Scott found himself involved in a terrifying traffic accident in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Fortunately, Scott appears to have walked away unscathed from the incident, which he said occurred after he hydroplaned on I-84 before striking a concrete median.
“Can’t thank @CT_STATE_POLICE enough for helping me this morning,” Scott wrote in a social media post just after 6 a.m. ET, along with three pictures showing a severely damaged car. “Rained so hard, so quickly, I hydroplaned on I-84 and drilled the concrete median. “Airbags and seatbelt saved the day. Really lucky to walk away without a scratch.”
— Randy Scott (@RandyScottESPN) June 23, 2024
Despite the traffic incident, Scott was able to make his way to the ESPN studio in time to host the early-Sunday morning SportsCenter alongside Gary Striewski, which began at 7 a.m. ET.
Following his post, many of Scott’s ESPN colleagues took to social media to express their thankfulness for him being OK — a sentiment we share at Awful Announcing.
Wow, man. Glad you are ok! https://t.co/lGko9EPJdS
— Doug Glanville (@dougglanville) June 23, 2024
So glad you’re safe. So scary. 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/QYvNTfr5Ok
— Malinda Adams (@MalindaAdams) June 23, 2024
Omg Randy, thank goodness you’re ok. 🙏
— Stephania Bell (@Stephania_ESPN) June 23, 2024
Glad you are ok!
— Christine Lisi (@ESPNChristine) June 23, 2024
Glad you’re ok buddy🙏
— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) June 23, 2024
Omg. So glad you’re ok 🤍
— Laura Rutledge (@LauraRutledge) June 23, 2024
Scott also noted in a follow-up reply, he will most certainly need a new car in the immediate future.
“Oh I absolutely need help with a new car,” he wrote. “This one has served me well, it’s earned a break.”
— Randy Scott (@RandyScottESPN) June 23, 2024