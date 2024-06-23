Credit: Randy Scott on X

With portions of the Northeast dealing with severe thunderstorms, ESPN’s Randy Scott found himself involved in a terrifying traffic accident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Fortunately, Scott appears to have walked away unscathed from the incident, which he said occurred after he hydroplaned on I-84 before striking a concrete median.

“Can’t thank @CT_STATE_POLICE enough for helping me this morning,” Scott wrote in a social media post just after 6 a.m. ET, along with three pictures showing a severely damaged car. “Rained so hard, so quickly, I hydroplaned on I-84 and drilled the concrete median. “Airbags and seatbelt saved the day. Really lucky to walk away without a scratch.”

Can’t thank @CT_STATE_POLICE enough for helping me this morning. Rained so hard, so quickly, I hydroplaned on I-84 and drilled the concrete median. Airbags and seatbelt saved the day.

Really lucky to walk away without a scratch. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/fJZPy63Ru2 — Randy Scott (@RandyScottESPN) June 23, 2024

Despite the traffic incident, Scott was able to make his way to the ESPN studio in time to host the early-Sunday morning SportsCenter alongside Gary Striewski, which began at 7 a.m. ET.

Following his post, many of Scott’s ESPN colleagues took to social media to express their thankfulness for him being OK — a sentiment we share at Awful Announcing.

Wow, man. Glad you are ok! https://t.co/lGko9EPJdS — Doug Glanville (@dougglanville) June 23, 2024

So glad you’re safe. So scary. 🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/QYvNTfr5Ok — Malinda Adams (@MalindaAdams) June 23, 2024

Omg Randy, thank goodness you’re ok. 🙏 — Stephania Bell (@Stephania_ESPN) June 23, 2024

Glad you are ok! — Christine Lisi (@ESPNChristine) June 23, 2024

Glad you’re ok buddy🙏 — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) June 23, 2024

Omg. So glad you’re ok 🤍 — Laura Rutledge (@LauraRutledge) June 23, 2024

Scott also noted in a follow-up reply, he will most certainly need a new car in the immediate future.

“Oh I absolutely need help with a new car,” he wrote. “This one has served me well, it’s earned a break.”