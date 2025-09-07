Credit: ESPN

ESPN NFL analyst Randy Moss made his emotional return to Sunday NFL Countdown after battling Stage 2 bile duct cancer throughout the offseason.

Moss was welcomed back into the fold after missing about two months of last year’s season after his cancer diagnosis. ESPN began Sunday’s episode of Countdown by showing Moss ringing the bell after completing his cancer treatment earlier this year.

“All my treatment is over, ringing the bell, now I’m back with the family man.” Sunday NFL Countdown starts with congratulating Randy Moss getting through his cancer treatments ❤️ pic.twitter.com/nV5fvWbQZV — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 7, 2025

“We’ve got a lot, and I mean a lot, of video in today’s show,” Sunday NFL Countdown host Mike Greenberg began, “but none of it will be better than this. Because not long ago, our dear friend Randy Moss had this moment, one that we and all football fans everywhere have been waiting to see.”

“It was just a great day man. I think that, you know, one thing, send some shout out love to my doctors,” Moss said as the video of him ringing the bell after his treatment played. “I remember seeing you guys on Super Bowl Sunday and that was one of my goals, to get here. And now, all my treatment is over, ringing the bell, now back with the family man. Great to be back.”

The Hall of Fame wide receiver returned to ESPN briefly last season to appear on the Super Bowl edition of Sunday NFL Countdown while he was in the midst of his cancer battle. “When I was diagnosed with the cancer, you know, I was talking to [ESPN producer] Seth Markman, and I said, ‘You know, I’m going to stay strong, I’m gonna beat this thing,’ he said in February.

In July, it was reported that Randy Moss would return to his full-time role on Countdown. Now, ESPN officially has one of its biggest stars back in the fold for this season.