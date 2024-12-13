Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In a live broadcast from his Instagram account on Friday, NFL legend Randy Moss confirmed he is being treated for cancer.

Following an issue with his eye in the Week 13 edition of Sunday NFL Countdown and his absence in Week 14, the ESPN NFL analyst revealed doctors recently found cancer outside his bile duct, which was affecting the function of his liver.

Moss said he underwent a six-hour procedure around Thanksgiving Day, and has been in and out of the hospital since. The Hall of Fame receiver added that he will continue to receive radiation treatment in the coming weeks, but pledged to return to ESPN airwaves “soon.”

“I am a cancer survivor,” Moss said. “Trying times for sure, but we made it through.”

At the outset of his last Sunday NFL Countdown appearance, Moss explained that a health issue was affecting his vision. The following week, ESPN PR noted Moss would miss the pregame show.

Then, Larry Fitzgerald Sr., a Twin Cities reporter and father of Moss’s fellow All-Pro receiver Larry Fitzgerald, appeared to reveal Moss’s cancer diagnosis. The report came after a National Football Foundation Hall of Fame event where the elder Fitzgerald likely heard it through the grapevine, considering Moss was due to be honored at the event.

Moss’s son Thaddeus quickly disputed the “disgusting” rumor, which he claimed was untrue.

In the Instagram Live broadcast, Randy Moss specified that the cancer originated in his bile duct, which may have led to the confusion between Fitzgerald Sr. and Thaddeus Moss.

No date has been specified for Moss’s return to Sunday NFL Countdown, but for now the good news is Moss appears to be healthy and in good spirits.

