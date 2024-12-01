Credit: ESPN

ESPN NFL analyst Randy Moss opened Sunday NFL Countdown with a personal update.

The Hall of Fame wide receiver shared that he is battling a health issue that will require him to wear glasses throughout the show.

Randy Moss opens “Sunday NFL Countdown” by sharing with viewers that he and his family are “battling something internally” and he will be wearing glasses throughout the show. pic.twitter.com/7bOY6LGcWJ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 1, 2024

“Well good morning, man. I just wanted to share something with you all, man,” Moss began at the top of Countdown. “I put a post up maybe a few minutes ago on Instagram just telling people, just, you were talking about my eyes last week, and I just want to let the viewers know that me and my wife, me and my family, we are battling something internally. You know, I have some great doctors around me. I couldn’t miss the show, I wanted to be here with you guys. I feel great, but if you all see me with these Michigan turnover glasses that I have on, it’s not being disrespectful because I’m on television, man. I’m battling something, I need all the prayer warriors. God bless you all and thanks for the prayers.”

“It’s beautifully said. All for one and one for all. If he’s wearing glasses, we’re all wearing glasses today,” Countdown host Mike Greenberg said as the rest of the cast put glasses on in solidarity.

In his social media post, Moss encouraged men to get their checkups and have their blood work done. He again reiterated he had a strong team of doctors around him.

Moss has served as an NFL analyst for ESPN since 2016, having appeared on both Sunday NFL Countdown and Monday Night Countdown for the network. Prior to joining ESPN, Moss began his media career on Fox NFL Kickoff from 2012-2015.

