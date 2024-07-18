Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

As the college football season draws closer, ESPN is continuing to solidify the lineups across its networks.

On Wednesday, the network announced that Taylor Tannebaum would replace Kelsey Riggs as host of ACC Huddle. Then, on Thursday, ESPN announced that former Kentucky Wildcats and 13-year NFL wide receiver Randall Cobb would join the SEC Network as a studio analyst.

Cobb will appear on “select editions” of SEC Now throughout the fall.

“I am incredibly excited to be coming home to the SEC with this new role. The level of greatness this conference provides year after year is unmatched – I cannot wait return to the conference family with this SEC Network crew,” Cobb said in the release.

Cobb was one of the most unique and versatile offensive players in Kentucky history, playing quarterback in 2008 before transitioning to a full-time receiver role and only playing quarterback in the Wildcat formation. He recorded 144 receptions, 1,661 yards, and 13 touchdowns in his three seasons at the school. He also rushed for 1,313 yards and 22 touchdowns. Additionally, Cobb was a two-time first-team All-American.

Cobb declared for the 2011 NFL Draft after his junior season and was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the second round. He spent his first seven seasons with Green Bay, earning a Pro Bowl nod in 2014. After stops with the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys, Cobb returned to the Packers for 2021 and 2022 before following quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets for the 2023 campaign.

[ESPN Press Room]