A very scary moment occurred in the first quarter of Monday Night Football between the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders at the brand-new Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas safety Johnathan Abram crashed into an ESPN camera cart while trying to tackle Saints running back Alvin Kamara, and was motionless on the ground for a minute.

That cart is way, way too close to the field, and keep in mind that these players aren’t aware of these obstacles when they’re flying around, trying to make plays. It’s asking for serious injuries.

Thankfully, Abram was able to get up and run off the field, and even returned to the game.

