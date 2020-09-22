A very scary moment occurred in the first quarter of Monday Night Football between the New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders at the brand-new Allegiant Stadium. Las Vegas safety Johnathan Abram crashed into an ESPN camera cart while trying to tackle Saints running back Alvin Kamara, and was motionless on the ground for a minute.

Scary scene as #Raiders safety Jonathan Abram collides with a steel cart on the sideline. pic.twitter.com/IU1nBxa3l9 — Andersen Pickard (@AndersenPickard) September 22, 2020

Johnathan Abram smacks into the cart. Why is it so close to the field of a new NFL stadium? pic.twitter.com/G8Yt8makLQ — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 22, 2020

That cart is way, way too close to the field, and keep in mind that these players aren’t aware of these obstacles when they’re flying around, trying to make plays. It’s asking for serious injuries.

Thankfully, Abram was able to get up and run off the field, and even returned to the game.