ESPNNBABy Jay Rigdon on

Rachel Nichols opened today’s episode of The Jump with an immediate apology to Maria Taylor and others at ESPN.

This comes a day after a New York Times report detailed comments Nichols made about Taylor, implying Taylor received last year’s NBA Finals hosting assignment because she’s Black.

Here’s how Nichols apologized:

And here’s the segment more in full, including commentary from Kendrick Perkins and Richard Jefferson.

This, obviously, is going to have major implications going forward for ESPN, much less for Maria Taylor, whose contract is set to expire. Nichols certainly came across as sincere today, but it’s hard to imagine that apology is going to end the discourse surrounding this, especially given the NBA Finals is set to begin tomorrow night.

About Jay Rigdon

Jay is a writer and editor for The Comeback, and a contributor at Awful Announcing. He is not a strong swimmer.

View all posts by Jay Rigdon