Credit: ESPN’s ‘NFL Live’

The NFL Live cast has stopped doing production meetings altogether, according to Ryan Clark.

Clark, who co-hosts The Pivot alongside Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor, was joined on the podcast by NFL Live co-host Laura Rutledge. During the conversation, Clark revealed that the NFL Live cast — himself, Rutledge, Dan Orlovsky, Mina Kimes, Marcus Spears, and Peter Schrager — has gotten so comfortable with one another that production meetings have become a thing of the past.

“There’s so many times where I know Laura has a thought or she knows I have a thought, and it’s not something we — we don’t even do production meetings,” Clark said. “We just know each other so well, and we’ve already had these conversations that Laura knows to throw it to me at this point because she already heard that thought from me on Thursday.”

“We used to, and now we don’t have to,” Rutledge added.

For better or worse, production meetings are a staple of live television. They’re the mechanism by which producers and talent get aligned on what they’re covering, how they’re covering it, and who’s saying what before the cameras roll. When you already know what your co-host is going to say because you had that conversation on Thursday, there’s not much left to hash out before a 4 p.m. show, which is why that formal prep work for NFL Live has seemingly become redundant.

Clark also pointed to the cast’s relationship off the air as something that’s changed the whole feel of the show. He noted that each of them has had individual success and nominations, and that the group is now being recognized as a collective as well.

“We really root for each other. Like the way everybody cried when Madden was on TV,” Clark said, referring to the segment that aired on NFL Live in April 2025 for World Autism Awareness Day, when Orlovsky’s 14-year-old son Madden — who is autistic — came on set. “…We’re just so fired up about everything.”

NFL Live has occasionally been overlooked in conversations about the best studio shows in sports television, particularly when stacked up against higher-profile properties like First Take or even Inside the NBA. But what Clark and Rutledge described on The Pivot this week is a cast that genuinely likes each other, covers for each other, and has stopped needing a formal meeting to get on the same page.

The show works, and apparently, it works well enough that the prep takes care of itself.