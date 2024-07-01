Mandatory Credit: Jasper Colt-USA TODAY

Despite loud criticism from Pat McAfee and Mary Tillman, ESPN doesn’t appear to be backing down from its decision to honor Prince Harry with The Pat Tillman Award.

Last week, ESPN announced Prince Harry would receive The Pat Tillman Award for Service at the ESPYs later this month, citing his time in the British military and his work with the Invictus Games. The announcement was met with widespread criticism, with McAfee notably accusing ESPN of “trying to piss people off” by giving Prince Harry the award. Similarly, Tillman’s mother ripped the decision.

“I am shocked as to why they would select such a controversial and divisive individual to receive the award,” Mary Tillman told the Daily Mail. “There are recipients that are far more fitting. There are individuals working in the veteran community that are doing tremendous things to assist veterans. These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognized.”

In response to the widespread criticism over their decision, a spokesperson for ESPN provided Awful Announcing with a statement reiterating why Harry will receive The Pat Tillman Award for Service later this month at the ESPYs.

“ESPN, with the support of the Tillman Foundation, is honoring Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, specifically for the work of The Invictus Games Foundation as it celebrates its 10th year promoting healing through the power of sport for military service members and veterans around the world,” the statement read.

The Invictus Games are an international Olympic-style competition for wounded service members, founded by Prince Harry in 2014. During McAfee’s rant about ESPN’s decision for The Pat Tillman Award, the show appeared unaware of the Invictus Games and Harry’s efforts behind the event. It’s also worth noting Mary Tillman is not associated with The Pat Tillman Foundation and has never been involved in selecting a recipient for the ESPY award in honor of her son.

[ESPN]