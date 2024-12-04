Edit by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media.

Kirk Herbstreit received another condolence note regarding the recent death of his beloved golden retriever, Ben, but this one was unique.

It bore the U.S. presidential seal at the top, along with the words “The White House, Washington.”

It’s not every day someone gets a personal note from the United States president, but Herbstreit did. He posted a message on X Wednesday sharing the note from President Joe Biden, dated Nov. 22.

“Dear Kirk, I was so sorry to hear about the loss of your beloved dog Ben.

“Ben brought so much comfort and unconditional love to millions of Americans across our Nation. In your most joyful moments and most grief-stricken days, he was there, sensitive to every unspoken feeling and emotion.

“I know what it is like to lose a beloved pet and I hope you can find some comfort in cherishing the beautiful memories you shared with Ben. He was a good boy.”

President Biden closed with “Sincerely” and signed his name.

Politics aside-REALLY honored to receive this personal note from @POTUS sharing his appreciation and compassion for the loss of our beloved Ben.

I can only hope that Ben knows how many people he touched. pic.twitter.com/OQogRAH7oX — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) December 4, 2024



Ben, of course, became a celebrity in his own right, accompanying Herbstreit everywhere, to the College GameDay set, Thursday Night Football, and on their joint podcast, Walks with Ben. He passed away in early November after a battle with cancer.

