Edit by Liam McGuire, Comeback Media.

It’s been almost a year since reports first surfaced that ESPN would cancel the legendary Around the Horn, but it took until this week to see what the Worldwide Leader might really be thinking in that key 5 p.m. ET window going forward. To kick off the NFL season on Thursday, newly hired football commentator Peter Schrager will host an NFL preview special while Pardon the Interruption will be blown up to an hour.

Reports throughout the year have offered many possible avenues for ESPN in that valuable 5 p.m. slot, which used to form an Erik Rydholm-produced “Happy Hour” with PTI that the network would market together and sell bundled advertising for. Before an ugly public legal battle interrupted his blossoming ESPN career, Shannon Sharpe was thought to be a candidate to host a show. Some clamored for a blown-out version of ESPN2’s College Football Live.

Most recently, ESPN SVP of studio programming Mike Foss told Boardroom that the network has “no current timetable” to launch a replacement for Around the Horn. But just as quickly as Foss pumped the brakes, ESPN is trying new experiments with two of the other, oft-suggested options at 5 o’clock.

Schrager has quickly turned into one of the most prominent on-air personalities at the Worldwide Leader. Not everyone has the chance to guest-host Get Up and The Pat McAfee Show or contribute weekly to Monday Night Countdown and Monday Night Football in their first few months on the job. ESPN clearly has big plans for the popular reporter, and CNBC’s Alex Sherman reported in May that those plans could include an “all-sports” studio show.

Thursday’s NFL prediction special, airing at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN leading into Cowboys-Eagles, is a holdover from Schrager’s time at NFL Network. Still, taping the show from Bristol with other top ESPN talent gives Schrager a chance to make an impression as a host in a high-profile spot.

Everyone loves predictions🪄 Kick off the 2025 #NFL Season with @PSchrags, @danorlovsky7, @JasonMcCourty & @FieldYates for an ‘NFL Prediction Bonanza Special’ hours before the season commences 🏈 Thursday, Sept. 4 | 3p ET | ESPN More: https://t.co/dplobPv0eV pic.twitter.com/mX6XDqe3LD — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) August 28, 2025

While the newcomer shoots his shot at HQ, a few miles down the Atlantic coast in Washington, D.C., two legends will go long. Tony Kornheiser and Michael Wilbon will host an hourlong edition of PTI from 5-6 p.m., fresh off their usual long summer break.

It is fascinating timing given that it was just a few weeks ago that former ESPNer Dan Le Batard teased Wilbon in a podcast appearance by revealing that he and Kornheiser were in negotiations with the network for new contracts. When rumors first swirled about an expanded PTI replacing its sister show ATH, many thought it unthinkable. After all, PTI is known for its compressed, efficient format — and the hosts are nearing retirement. They’re going to suddenly work more?

Well on Thursday, they are.

An ESPN rep declined comment when asked whether Kornheiser and Wilbon had signed new contracts.

The decision will be consequential. ATH frequently drew around a half-million viewers, often more than the more viral morning shows. If ESPN plays its cards right, it can still bring in substantial revenue at 5 p.m.