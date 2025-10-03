Photo credit: ESPN

In the four years since the NHL returned to ESPN, P.K. Subban has emerged as one of the faces of the network’s coverage.

And that will remain the case for years to come, with the Worldwide Leader in Sports announcing on Thursday that it has signed the 3-time All-Star to a new multiyear deal.

ESPN has signed @PKSubban1 to a new, multi-year contract extension The 3x #NHL All-Star will continue to serve as an NHL studio analyst pic.twitter.com/dkUcJOaRjo — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) October 2, 2025

Subban first joined ESPN following the conclusion of his 13-year playing career in 2022. The 36-year-old has since become a staple of the network’s NHL studio show, The Point, and a regular on ESPN’s other programming, including Get Up, First Take and The Pat McAfee Show.

Subban’s status as a rising star at ESPN was especially evident earlier this year during the network’s coverage of the 4 Nations Face-Off event, which replaced the league’s traditional All-Star Game format. While ESPN might not feature the NHL as prominently as it does the NFL, college football or the NBA, it’s typically Subban who is on the air when the Disney-owned company discusses the league during its non-hockey-specific programming.

While ESPN has yet to officially announce its coverage plans for the 2025-26 season, one change that is coming is an adjustment to Emily Kaplan’s role, with Front Office Sports’ Ryan Glasspiegel reporting that the Penn State alum will be more prominently featured as ESPN’s top NHL insider in a studio role on The Point. ESPN’s coverage of the upcoming campaign will kick off with a tripleheader on Oct. 7, which MLB analyst Ben McDonald has already made it clear he won’t be watching.