Photo Credit: ESPN2

While the Chicago Bears were playing, Windy City native, Pope Leo XIV, was not a guest on the Manningcast — but it wasn’t for a lack of effort from Peyton Manning.

Bill Murray, Saquon Barkley and Randy Moss were guests on the Week 1 Manningcast. And while that’s an impressive list, Eli Manning revealed that his older brother tried to get the pope in, as well.

“I think we should try to let the people know that you tried to book a big-time fourth guest,” Eli said. “Is it true that you failed to book Chicago native, Pope Leo XIV?”

“Yeah, kind of like I failed to recruit Randy Moss to Tennessee,” Peyton said, referencing a story he shared earlier in the game. “I couldn’t close the pope. But I made the effort, Eli. And that’s the kind of effort we make here at ESPN2. I tried my hardest. Can we show the letter? Look at these two handwritten letters I wrote. I wrote his Holiness himself and I wrote his executive assistant. Handwritten. I made the effort. Look, these are handwritten letters.”

Peyton Manning handwrote a letter to Pope Leo XIV, hoping to get him on the Manningcast. “Come on the show anytime. It’s you, it’s Tiger Woods, it’s Bradley Cooper, it’s President Bush, it’s Larry David…We’d love to have you, Your Holiness.”pic.twitter.com/ElC44EJKkG — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 9, 2025

Manning continued, letting the pope know that the Manningcast invitation is permanent.

“And if you’re watching, Your Holiness, this is an open invitation. Come on the show anytime. It’s you, it’s Tiger Woods, it’s Bradley Cooper, it’s President Bush, it’s Larry David. Y’all are our most wanted on that list for the Manningcast. Come anytime. We’d love to have you, Your Holiness.”