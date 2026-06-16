Courtesy Omaha Productions

Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions is adding the World Series of Poker to its growing list of ESPN partnerships.

Manning will executive-produce ESPN’s coverage of the WSOP Main Event, which returns to the network this summer under a multi-year agreement, after previously airing on ESPN through 2010 and on CBS Sports Network and other outlets since. The deal includes around 100 hours of coverage, a three-night live broadcast of the final table from August 3-5, and a 20-day pause between the conclusion of the final table’s setting on July 13 and the championship broadcast, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which notes that Ali Nejad, Nick Schulman, Lon McEachern, and Norman Chad will be part of the coverage.

Omaha already produces the Manningcast for Monday Night Football, alternate telecasts across college football, the NBA, golf, and UFC, NFL Honors, and the Places franchise built around Manning, his brother Eli, and other former athletes. The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand reported recently that ESPN is paying Omaha somewhere in the range of $60 million annually for that body of work, putting Omaha’s overall fee in shouting distance of the $60 million-per-year deal ESPN has reportedly discussed with Pat McAfee.

“As a company, we continue to look for opportunities that allow us to grow and tell compelling stories across sports and entertainment,” said Omaha’s head of content, Dan Gati, in a statement. “Producing the World Series of Poker Main Event & Main Event Final Table gives us an exciting opportunity to expand our live event slate and bring our production approach to one of the most recognizable competitions in sports and entertainment.”

WSOP CEO Ty Stewart previously touted ESPN’s return as bringing “a high-paced viewing experience” to the broadcast, with early-round coverage featuring three simultaneous featured tables so viewers can follow more hands from top players throughout the tournament. Whether Omaha’s character-driven approach, the same sensibility behind the Manningcast, and Netflix’s Quarterback and Receiver can do for poker’s current crop of players what 441 Productions did for Moneymaker and the rest of the 2003 field remains to be seen.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Omaha Productions to lead our broadcast production as we return to ESPN,” said Stewart. “The WSOP Main Event and Final Table are the most exciting moments of the year for poker fans. Omaha understands how to tell stories to fans around live competition, which will elevate our broadcasts to new heights. We’re excited to have them bring this year’s event to viewers as WSOP returns to ESPN platforms.”