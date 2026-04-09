Screen grab: Pat McAfee Draft Spectacular

Peter Schrager will be back at The Pat McAfee Show‘s NFL Draft Spectacular for the second consecutive year, with McAfee announcing on social media that Schrager is officially signed for Thursday night of the draft.

Schrager had committed to the appearance earlier this week from the back of a car service on his way to Bristol, where he was making the rounds on ESPN’s circuit of shows.

“I’m very much hopeful that you will have me on your show Thursday night of the draft,” Schrager said in the clip McAfee posted.

It was at last year’s Draft Spectacular where Peter Schrager first announced himself at ESPN. He had only been at the network for three weeks when draft night arrived — having come over from NFL Network — and his presence on ESPN’s main broadcast was limited to a pre-draft hit alongside Adam Schefter. On McAfee’s digital special, sitting alongside producer and co-host Anthony “Tone Digz” DiGuilio, he was the standout of the night. Schrager came with a specific, reported story behind every pick: for Travis Hunter, it was how the Heisman Trophy winner attended Charles Woodson’s son’s game after speaking with Woodson before a Colorado matchup; for Abdul Carter, it was what Penn State coach James Franklin saw when he first walked into the pass-rusher’s living room to recruit him — Carter bench pressing.

The stories accumulated into something the main ESPN broadcast, where Mel Kiper Jr. was busy sulking that none of the league’s 32 teams had agreed with his evaluations of Shedeur Sanders, simply wasn’t providing.

As Awful Announcing wrote at the time, there was no question which ESPN draft feed was the most compelling, and it wasn’t close. The Draft Spectacular had featured Bill Belichick the year before, added Mike McCarthy alongside Schrager last year, but it was Schrager who walked away with the night.

His role at the network has expanded considerably since. When Pat McAfee ran ESPN’s NFL free agency coverage from the Thunderdome in Indianapolis last month, Peter Schrager was part of the show alongside Dan Orlovsky and Adam Schefter. The former Good Morning Football co-host has become a consistent presence in McAfee’s operation at ESPN, and his return to the Draft Spectacular gives him another showcase on one of the most-watched nights in the NFL offseason calendar.