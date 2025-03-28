Screen grab: Good Morning Football

It appears that Peter Schrager is heading to the Worldwide Leader.

On Friday morning, Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy and Ryan Glasspiegel reported that the Good Morning Football star is in “serious talks” to join ESPN. Shortly after, The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand confirmed that Schrager is set to leave his current roles at the NFL Network and Fox, with ESPN being the “leading candidate” to land the 42-year-old.

Both Front Office Sports and The Athletic emphasized that a deal between Schrager and the Disney-owned network has yet to be finalized. But should he land at ESPN as appears to be the expectation, both outlets report that he’ll contribute to the company’s NFL coverage across a variety of programs, including Get Up, NFL Live and First Take.

With the versatility to report, give opinions in an entertaining manner and even host, Schrager is an ideal fit for ESPN’s NFL strategy, especially as the network prepares to host its first Super Bowl in February 2027. Even with the event still two years away, the Worldwide Leader has already shifted a significant amount of its focus toward Super Bowl LXI, with the most notable example being the decision to replace Sam Ponder with Mike Greenberg as the host of the Sunday NFL Countdown pregame show.

Suffice it to say, should Schrager indeed land in Bristol, he won’t be paying his own way to the Super Bowl anytime soon.

While Schrager serves as a sideline reporter and contributor to the Fox NFL Sunday pregame show for Fox, his potential move to ESPN would be most felt by the NFL Network, where he has been a staple of Good Morning Football since the show’s inception in 2016. Schrager’s departure from the league-owned network comes one year after it made the decision to relocate GMFB from New York to Los Angeles in a cost-cutting move, with Schrager remaining a part of it while maintaining a bicoastal presence.