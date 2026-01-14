Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images (insert via ESPN)

At this point, there are nine head coaching vacancies in the NFL. But in terms of intrigue, Peter Schrager believes they’re all fighting for second place.

That’s because, according to Schrager, the NFL’s most interesting job opening at the moment isn’t a head coaching position, but rather the role of Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator. On Tuesday, the Eagles announced that Kevin Patullo won’t be returning for the 2026 season, leaving the defending Super Bowl champions looking for a new OC.

“There are nine open head coaching positions right now. I think the Eagles’ offensive coordinator hire is more fascinating than any of those nine jobs,” Schrager said on Wednesday’s episode of First Take. “That includes whoever’s going to be the head coach of Lamar Jackson in the second chapter of his career. That includes the mighty New York Giants and the mighty Pittsburgh Steelers.”

“The Eagles’ OC is as pressure-filled, is as microscopic an analysis and as hot a seat as any in the NFL. And Kevin Patullo just learned how difficult of a job it can be in that media market.”

To Schrager’s point, Patullo was one-and-done in his role running the Eagles’ offense after succeeding Kellen Moore, who became the New Orleans Saints’ head coach following Philadelphia’s Super Bowl-winning season in 2024. The recent history shows that the Eagles’ offensive coordinator job is typically boom or bust, with those who occupy it either becoming head coaches (Moore, Shane Steichen) or getting fired after just one season (Patullo, Brian Johnson).

Only adding to the intrigue is that Philadelphia’s offensive roster features a plethora of talent, but failed to find its footing throughout the 2025 campaign. Factor in high profile personalities like Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown, and whoever becomes the Eagles’ OC will instantly become one of the most high profile coaches in all of the NFL.

“Who wants that job right now?” Schrager asked. “It’s a very, very important role in that organization because you have all the weapons and all the stars. But it as pressure-packed of a job and with a hotter seat and a media microscope than any in the NFL, and I include those head coaching jobs.”

That’s the very question that the Eagles are going to have to find the answer to in the weeks to come. And if the recent track record is any indication, it’s also one they could find themselves facing — either because of success or failure — a year from now too.