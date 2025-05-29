Screen grab: Pat McAfee Draft Spectacular

Peter Schrager feels like the future at ESPN.

He’s been a staple on NFL Network, built a strong following through Good Morning Football, and now he’s popped up across ESPN’s platforms with guest hits, panel spots, and more. But behind the scenes, there’s a growing sense that Schrager could be in line for something bigger.

With Around the Horn canceled and ESPN reevaluating its entire afternoon lineup, Schrager’s name keeps coming up. Earlier this month, CNBC’s Alex Sherman reported that ESPN is considering replacing the 2 p.m. ET SportsCenter as part of a broader afternoon shakeup. The 5 p.m. slot is already seeing changes, now occupied by an extended SportsCenter anchored by Matt Barrie and Christine Williamson.

According to Sherman, one idea under discussion involves building an “all-sports” show around Schrager. Not just another NFL hour, but something broader, and anchored by someone ESPN reportedly believes can carry more than just football talk.

Still, it might not be The Peter Schrager Show just yet. The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand added some clarity on SI Media with Jimmy Traina, saying Schrager is more likely to be part of an ensemble cast rather than getting a full-blown solo vehicle.

“I think they really like him,” Marchand said. “I think there’s a very good chance that does happen — I don’t think it’s just going to be The Peter Schrager Show, but he could be a central figure in some sort of ensemble.”

Schrager checks a lot of boxes for ESPN. He’s well-liked, polished, and already familiar to viewers who follow the NFL year-round. And more importantly, as Marchand pointed out, he has the right people in his corner.

“The idea of him doing a show at either 2 or 5 o’clock is pretty likely,” The Athletic’s sports media insider added. “I think he can talk about other sports, but he’s NFL first, which is, if you may have noticed, what ESPN and most places want to be. And he’s good on TV. Again, he’s not going to just like run a show. I think you need a team, but I could see that working.”

That last point matters. Schrager’s not just a name to plug into a rundown. He plays well with others, knows how to drive conversation, and doesn’t shrink in front of the camera. Maybe it won’t be a solo act, but a show with Schrager as a central voice feels more like a matter of not “if” but “when?”