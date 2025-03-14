Credit: ESPN’s ‘First Take’

The Seattle Seahawks are having a terrible, horrible, no good, very bad offseason.

It depends on who you ask and how they feel about replacing Geno Smith with Sam Darnold or trading DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers. But if you’re Mina Kimes, you already fell to your knees at a CVS somewhere in California, following the Ole Miss product requesting a trade.

Seattle added DeMarcus Lawrence, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Josh Jones, in addition to their prized quarterback acquisition. Do any of those moves move the needle? No. But they also represent a trend in which the general manager and head coach feel safe enough in their job security to tear down a core that won 10 games in 2024.

Signing Darnold doesn’t necessarily signal a rebuild, but moving on from Smith and Metcalf hints at something else entirely. Regardless, it hasn’t been an easy offseason for fans who developed a strong emotional connection to the quarterback-wide receiver duo and hoped this spring would offer a chance to build on the momentum from a 10-win season under a first-year head coach.

And right now, according to ESPN Radio host/ESPN contributor/WWE broadcaster Peter Rosenberg, the best thing Seattle has going for it is Mina Kimes dominating on Celebrity Jeopardy!

Peter Rosenberg on the DeMarcus Lawrence-Micah Parsons feud: “The best thing happening for the Seattle Seahawks right now is that Mina Kimes keeps winning on Celebrity Jeopardy.” pic.twitter.com/TkgPQgFwtz — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 14, 2025

If that’s your silver lining, you’re really reaching. Still, it’s something. At least one bright spot in a rather bleak offseason, even if new pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence believes Seattle gives him a better shot at a Super Bowl than Dallas, a sentiment Rosenberg and Micah Parsons might take issue with.

“The best thing happening for the Seattle Seahawks right now is that Mina Kimes keeps winning on Celebrity Jeopardy,” Rosenberg said on Friday’s First Take. “He didn’t go to an immediate contender. So, I just don’t understand where the bravado is coming from, from Lawrence.”

“Mina cold as hell at Jeopardy, too,” Marcus Spears said. “She cooking.”

If the best thing Seattle has going for it is Kimes’ dominance on Celebrity Jeopardy!, that’s a tough reality to face. As cool as that is, it might not be much solace to the Seahawks faithful if a jittery Darnold has to line up behind one of the worst pass-blocking units in the league.