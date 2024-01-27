Houston, TX – January 8, 2024 – NRG Stadium: Peter Thamel on the set of Championship Drive during the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship. (Photo by Joshua R. Gateley / ESPN Images)

One of the most controversial topics in the sports and journalism worlds in 2024 is private equity. Private equity firms have taken significant ownership stakes in leagues, teams, and media outlets, and they’ve provided some useful funding to those organizations. But the private equity focus on growth, and often on quick short-term growth, has led to a lot of criticism, especially when it comes to media layoffs. So a “As college sports faces more change, is private equity money coming in?” story from ESPN’s Pete Thamel Friday drew some criticism, especially with how Thamel promoted it on Twitter/X:

Can private equity money help untangle the mess of college sports? “What are you looking for if you are private equity? You are looking for a poorly managed business that nevertheless has a strong market. That's the definition of college athletics." https://t.co/2zfylKxCmc — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 26, 2024

Here’s some of that criticism for Thamel and his piece:

can the scorpion help guide the frog to the other side of the river? https://t.co/zknHasDXmH — Matt Hinton (@MattRHinton) January 26, 2024

Can the fox help untangle the mess of the henhouse? https://t.co/wBvRlZELCC — Patrick Claybon (@PatrickClaybon) January 26, 2024

ah yes, the notoriously other-centered world of Private Equity will save us https://t.co/5OIubWZCQ4 pic.twitter.com/9TCC747OMM — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) January 26, 2024

College sports needs to operate more like a business but we mean that more in the "pay the labor" sense than the "hollow everything out for a PE company's cash flow" sense https://t.co/Yg7bpi8j6k — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) January 26, 2024

God help us, ESPN is now astroturfing private equity in college sports https://t.co/FvvDkNb3Gr — Steven Godfrey (@38Godfrey) January 26, 2024

No https://t.co/JwAbTnIvTJ — BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) January 26, 2024

even more empty suits extracting even more money from unpaid labor is definitely what college sports are missing https://t.co/hopqpKXdE1 — Ty Schalter (@tyschalter) January 26, 2024

…has Pete not seen what private equity has done to his own field just in the last two weeks? https://t.co/8Gcmc7sFvS — Go Get Him, Tom (@tcopain) January 26, 2024

Ask SI. Or the LA Times. Or Business Insider. Or 8 trillion other examples. What a stupid, pathetic idea. On the plus side, it could kill the NCAA once and for all. https://t.co/3DvvFWvzx6 — Reverend Paul Revere (@RevPaulRevere) January 26, 2024

Can private equity can do to college sports what it did to Sports Illustrated? ? https://t.co/rqWnzs6eJz — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) January 26, 2024

private equity money can’t keep a local newspaper open https://t.co/mf0cDEF40f — Gstaad Blackledge (@loljocks_grimey) January 26, 2024

The one private equity guy to be an AD literally caused its fanbase to protest like democracy was ending https://t.co/nQDiwAvXym — mgoblog (@mgoblog) January 26, 2024

This was not just about the way Thamel discussed the piece on Twitter. The entire piece was neutral-to-good comments on private equity and what it might be able to bring to college sports, with no space given to critics of private equity models. A few of the comments from the piece:

“It’s a way of doing business that college athletics has never really engaged in,” said a Power Five athletic director familiar with the space. “In the professional world, it’s common practice — for facilities, projects and payments.” …”There’s four or five venture capital companies all circling,” said another industry source. “These are big-time places that will come in. It means that if these guys are circling, it means we’re not maximizing our revenue.” …When asked specifically about private equity being part of college sports, [ Syracuse chancellor Kent] Syverud told ESPN: “I don’t have a philosophical objection to almost anyone who wants to be part of the solution or can be a part of the solution. That includes legislators, that includes NIL boosters, private equity and it includes college presidents and athletic directors. “I don’t look at private equity as perfect or evil. I think we have to look at all the different pieces of the problem. There’s a significant financial piece to this.”

Thamel is certainly entitled to write what he wants and platform the sources he wants. But the lack of platform he provided for any critic of the private equity approach is telling, especially for many who have seen the layoff-heavy results often seen around private equity firms’ investments in journalism enterprises. And when this neutral-to-good take is the featured part of the self-proclaimed Worldwide Leader In Sports’ take on the subject of private equity in college sports, with no room for critical views, that’s going to lead to criticism. And the criticisms featured above are only a small part of the backlash this piece drew for Thamel and ESPN.

[ESPN]