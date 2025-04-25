Screengrab via ESPN

The NFL Draft is a time where there are a ton of hot takes that flow. But it was clearly way too hot on Friday’s edition of Get Up when a fire alarm interrupted Dan Orlovsky.

Orlovsky and Marcus Spears were joining the New York based morning show from Green Bay, the site of the 2025 NFL Draft. But in the middle of the ESPN analysts breaking down the Giants trading back into the first round to select Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, a fire alarm sounded in the background.

And it just would not stop showcasing the wonders of live television.

A fire alarm just interrupted Get Up and Marcus Spears seemed a lot more concerned than Dan Orlovsky. pic.twitter.com/Wo0BUkG4vZ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 25, 2025

Matt Barrie, Dan Graziano, and Domonique Foxworth were in the Get Up studio in New York and immediately had fun with Spears and Orlovsky, making jokes about their performance under pressure, the Giants as a “four alarm fire” and even a Titanic reference.

Clearly the alarm must have been coming from wherever Spears and Orlovsky were staying in Green Bay, which makes it funny that they were appearing on a split screen instead of together. But through all the jokes and puns, Marcus Spears did not appear to be too amused, telling Foxworth, “If this thing is for real I got to get out of here.” He was less composed than Malika Andrews was when there was an actual earthquake that struck the ESPN Los Angeles studios.

All credit to the Get Up producers who quickly threw up a chyron in seconds that read “Dan Orlovsky: Takes are too hot.” That was phenomenal work.