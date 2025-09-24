Photo Credit: SEC Network

Paul Finebaum wasn’t making threats. He was simply explaining how other people would make the College Football Playoff committee pay if they didn’t give the SEC what it wants.

The SEC had just announced its future scheduling format, which will include nine conference games starting in 2026 plus a mandatory Power Four opponent in non-conference play. And instead of celebrating tougher competition, Finebaum turned it into an ultimatum.

“We’re all dumbfounded about what we heard last year,” Finebaum explained. “We have laid a marker from the SEC at the feet of the CFP, and they better deliver. And I’m not making threats, because I don’t have any more control over it than anybody else, but I know some people that do. And if they screw this up, they will be paying for it. And I don’t know how or will, but they should, because this is unequivocal what the SEC has laid down tonight.”

Paul Finebaum says the CFP committee better bow down to the SEC and give them special treatment or else they’ll pay for it 😳 pic.twitter.com/svFZ1INT8F — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) September 23, 2025

This is remarkable stuff, even by Finebaum’s standards. The ESPN and SEC Network personality spent an entire segment explaining that he wasn’t threatening anyone, while also describing how unnamed influential people would punish the playoff committee for not properly rewarding SEC teams.

Now, the conference is betting that the committee will follow through on its promise to prioritize strength of schedule over pure record. It’s a gamble that relies on the committee actually valuing a 9-3 SEC team’s schedule over an 11-1 team that dominated easier competition.

Rather than simply being better than everyone else, the conference is now attempting to manipulate the system by creating its own schedule so challenging that the committee will have no choice but to reward more SEC teams, regardless of their records.

Finebaum’s track record from a year ago should serve as a warning about the perils of that approach.

Throughout the playoff cycle, he consistently moved goalposts to benefit SEC teams, only to watch his narratives crumble in real time. He blasted the committee for including Indiana and SMU over Alabama, calling the rankings “embarrassing” and claiming teams like the Hoosiers “would have your fifth loss tomorrow night against Tennessee” if they played Georgia’s schedule.

Paul Finebaum blasts the CFP rankings having 4 Big Ten schools in the Top 5. “It’s still ridiculous at this point for this committee to meet for 2 days and come up with an embarrassing slate of top teams.” pic.twitter.com/ZnhDYiI9fw — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 15, 2024

When SMU struggled against Penn State in the first round, Finebaum treated it as vindication. When Alabama was outplayed by Michigan in a bowl game, that suddenly didn’t count as evidence of anything. He slammed Arizona State and Boise State for receiving first-round byes, claiming they “had no business getting byes” and calling it the “ultimate flaw in the system.” Never mind that Arizona State nearly beat Texas or that both teams earned their spots by winning their conferences.

The committee will have 12 spots to fill again this season, and they’ve promised to give more weight to strength of schedule metrics in their decisions. Whether that actually translates to more SEC teams in the playoff — or whether Finebaum’s mysterious “people” actually have the influence he thinks they do — remains to be seen.