Paul Finebaum on ESPN’s SEC Championship coverage in December 2024. (Brett Davis/Imagn Images.)

Paul Finebaum has spent 35 years talking to people in Alabama about college football. Now he’s thinking about representing them in Washington.

The SEC Network host told Outkick he’s considering leaving ESPN to run for U.S. Senate in Alabama as a Republican, revealing he’s a registered Republican who voted for Donald Trump in 2024, information he’s kept quiet throughout his entire broadcasting career.

Finebaum cited Charlie Kirk’s assassination as the catalyst for reconsidering his priorities. He told Outkick’s Clay Travis that he struggled to do his show after hearing about Kirk’s death, saying he “spent four hours numb talking about things that didn’t matter to me.”

“It’s hard to describe, not being involved in politics, how that affected me and affected tens of millions of people all over this country. And it was an awakening,” Finebaum said.

The timing works in Finebaum’s favor. Alabama Senator Tommy Tuberville is considering a run for governor, potentially opening up his Senate seat. Finebaum had initially been hesitant because former Auburn basketball coach Bruce Pearl had expressed interest in the seat, but Pearl has since indicated he won’t pursue it, clearing the path for Finebaum.

Finebaum and his wife moved back to Alabama earlier this year after living in Charlotte since 2013, where the SEC Network is headquartered.

“Alabama has always been the place I’ve felt the most welcome, that I’ve cared the most about the people,” he said. “I’ve spoken to people from Alabama for 35 years, and I feel there is a connection that is hard to explain.”

Finebaum said he’s aware the qualifying deadline is in January and would like to make a decision “in the next 30 to 45 days,” though he admitted it’s difficult to balance his ESPN responsibilities while contemplating a massive career change.

ESPN now finds itself in an uncomfortable position with one of its most prominent personalities. The network has largely enforced a stick-to-sports mandate in recent years, particularly after backlash over political commentary during the 2020-21 period. ESPN President of Content Burke Magnus recently explained the network’s approach with Stephen A. Smith, whose new contract allows him to discuss politics on SiriusXM while keeping his ESPN appearances focused on sports.

“I like the new arrangement better because at least it draws clear lines between what he’s doing for us, and what he’s doing outside of us,” Magnus told the Sports Media with Richard Deitsch podcast.

Finebaum’s potential Senate run would be one of the most dramatic career shifts for a major sports media figure. While ESPN has seen talent like Will Cain leave for Fox News and others depart due to vaccine mandates, no prominent ESPN personality has left to pursue an elected office.

In explaining his motivation, Finebaum pointed to his growing disillusionment with media bias. “When I watch a newscast, I know how biased it is because I do this for a living. And that’s incredibly disturbing. But I keep all this to myself,” he said.

Not anymore.

“I feel this is a cathartic conversation for me because I’m saying some things that I really did not intend to say when I walked in this room,” Finebaum told Travis.