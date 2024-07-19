Paul Finebaum appears at SEC Media Days. Photo Credit: ESPN

There was plenty of talk about the Alabama football coach at SEC Media Days.

Perhaps, unfortunately for new Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer, much of that talk surrounded former Alabama head coach Nick Saban, who stepped down at the end of the 2023 season.

Saban, now an analyst with ESPN’s College GameDay, attended his first SEC Media Days as a media member. While he got off to a rocky start — security denied him access when he forgot his media credential — he eventually made his presence felt.

Not surprisingly, a coach who won 297 career games and seven national championships now working as a media member became a big part of the storyline this week. Saban even created some buzz with his prediction that Georgia and Texas would play in the SEC Championship game. Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker addressed that prediction, joking that Saban “always said, ‘Don’t let some guy who lives in his mom’s basement determine how you feel.'”

Given all the talk about Saban the past few days, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum posed an obvious question.

“Was Kalen DeBoer here? I swear, I want proof of life that Kalen DeBoer, the new Alabama coach, was at SEC Media Day,” Finebaum said Thursday. “Because up and down radio row, up and down the television row, the conversation was what we’re doing right here. It was about Nick Saban.”

Paul Finebaum: “Was Kalen DeBoer here? I swear, I want proof of life that Kalen DeBoer, the new Alabama coach, was at SEC Media Day. Because up and down radio row, up and down the television row, the conversation was what we’re doing right here. It was about Nick Saban.” pic.twitter.com/ADP0QCCBdT — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 18, 2024



In case Finebaum really did need proof DeBoer attended, here’s the new Alabama coach during his media session Wednesday … with Saban watching closely.

Nick Saban checking out #Alabama’s new coach Kalen DeBoer at #SEC Media Days pic.twitter.com/XLkoUvvtFS — The Verdin Verdict (@verdinverdict) July 17, 2024



All the hype surrounding Saban’s new media career is not surprising, but it’s nowhere near its peak. Wait until he hits Tuscaloosa on the College GameDay set for the first time.

[ESPN]