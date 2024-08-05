Paul Finebaum has seen and heard it all, but the famed SEC radio personality recently described the “most intimidating” situation in which he’s ever been involved.

Unsurprisingly, it involved former Alabama head coach and college football legend Nick Saban.

Finebaum joined The Dan Patrick Show last week ahead of the 2024 college football season. The two discussed an array of topics, including the SEC Network personality’s experience dealing with Saban. But not from a reporter-to-subject standpoint. Instead, how it felt to be his on-screen co-worker now that Saban works for ESPN.

“What was it like to look at Nick Saban as a co-worker instead of the coach at Alabama?” Patrick asked Finebaum.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“You’ve done this with big-time former coaches. It was the most intimidating–we did a live thirty-minute show on ESPN2, and it was by far the most–an hour show. I should say. The most intimidating sixty minutes I’ve ever spent,” Finebaum declared.

Finebaum then explained why it felt so intimidating, saying he felt hawked by the fact that if he talked about Alabama, then he’d do so in front of the man who just left that program a few months ago.

“Laura Rutledge would say, ‘Well, Paul, what do you think about Alabama?’ And I’m looking, and there’s the guy who left that program. I finally adjusted after my first non-sequitur. I said, ‘Great question, Laura. Let’s hear Coach answer that.’ So, he just answered every one of my questions,” said Finebaum.

Saban officially joined ESPN in February and will provide analysis on College GameDay this coming season.

[The Dan Patrick Show]