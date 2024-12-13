Photo Credit: SEC Network.

Paul Finebaum didn’t like what he heard from Kirby Smart after Georgia’s win over Texas in Saturday’s SEC Championship Game.

While their spot in the College Football Playoff was generally seen as safe regardless of Saturday’s result, the Bulldogs not only officially punched their ticket with the win over the Longhorns, but also secured the No. 2 ranking and with that, a bye week in the CFP. Naturally, that had Georgia’s team in a celebratory mood moments after the game. And while Smart was thrilled, he also couldn’t resist the chance to take a shot at SEC commissioner Greg Sankey. When Laura Rutledge asked Smart what earning the bye meant for the Bulldogs, Smart replied, “It means rest for a team that Greg Sankey and his staff sent on the road all year long.”

Sankey — who was standing no more than a few feet away from Smart — was not amused. As it turns out, Finebaum wasn’t either.

“I think everybody knows my affinity for Kirby Smart, but I, frankly, thought he was out of line for blasting the commissioner standing right next to him, presenting the trophy,” Finebaum said, H/T Owen Hillman, Yahoo Sports. “What was the point of taking a cheap shot at the commissioner of the SEC who did not do that schedule?

“For Kirby Smart who rarely makes an error, I thought it was really below the belt,” Finebaum added. “Can you not say that without calling out the guy next to you who’s handing out the championship trophy?”

It’s easy to see why Smart was frustrated. Georgia’s four toughest conference games in 2024 were against Alabama, Texas, Ole Miss, and Tennessee. All but Tennessee were road games. Of course, all of those teams are on Georgia’s schedule in 2025 and, excluding Tennessee, all will be home games for the Bulldogs.

Beyond that, Finebaum has a point. While the SEC obviously sets the conference schedule, it’s not the commissioner who makes it. Overlooking that, it would make sense for a coach to complain about tough road games if his team was hoping for an at-large bid. For a team that was locked into a playoff spot and all but assured of the No. 2 overall seed, it felt like sour grapes at a time of celebration — even if it was wildly entertaining.

