Screen grab: ‘First Take’

Paul Finebaum might be most associated with college football, but the longtime SEC expert is also a fan of the versatility that working at ESPN provides.

That’s not to say that you can expect to hear Finebaum cracking wise about the NFL or NBA anytime soon. Rather, he enjoys being able to talk about college football in a variety of manners, both serious and otherwise.

That includes on First Take, where Finebaum is a reoccurring guest and recently engaged in a heated discussion with Chris “Mad Dog” Russo regarding Lincoln Riley’s success (or lack thereof) at USC. But while some believe that arguing college football with the likes of Russo and Stephen A. Smith should be beneath somebody with the credentials that Finebaum possesses, the “Mouth of the South” doesn’t see it that way.

“I enjoy being on First Take with those two because of the entertainment value,” Finebaum told Barrett Media’s Demetri Ravanos. “I understand purists looking at it and shaking their head, but I have plenty of high level, highbrow conversations about college football on our show and on other shows. To me, [First Take] is just play period. I mean, I get to go out and be a kid again with two of the greatest of all time.”

Finebaum proceeded to point out he and Russo having different backgrounds — and levels of college football expertise — is what makes their on-air chemistry work.

“Whether he was using OJ Simpson to sell the fact that USC is one of the biggest names in college football history, or whether he mistakenly gave Jalen Hurts a Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma under Lincoln Riley, it doesn’t matter to me,” Finebaum said. “I mean, this is not Final Jeopardy.”

Finebaum’s feelings toward First Take and ESPN are mutual, with the longtime contributor recently receiving a new contract extension to remain with the Worldwide Leader. Suffice to say, the host of The Paul Finebaum Show will remain a staple of ESPN’s college football coverage for years to come, including on First Take.

