If you thought legendary college football personality Lee Corso had a monopoly on bizarre and over-the-top game predictions, then you sure didn’t see Paul Finebaum’s pick ahead of Saturday afternoon’s game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

During Saturday morning’s broadcast of SEC Network‘s “SEC Nation” pregame show live from Knoxville ahead of Saturday’s top-10 showdown between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Tennessee Volunteers, a bizarre situation began to take shape when six men started carrying an orange casket to the stage with the scene set to WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker’s theme.

The SEC Nation cast seemed to be just as confused as the viewers, with the crew seeming to agree that the odd scene appeared to be bad news for Tennessee. Turns out, it was actually the opposite.

After the pallbearers – or “Paul-bearers” – put the casket down on the stage, Finebaum emerged from the pine box wearing a Tennessee jersey and loudly proclaimed “the Vols win!” to a roaring crowd.

After the incident, Finebaum told AL.com on Saturday the idea actually came from the show’s producer, Baron Miller. He also revealed that he didn’t exactly enjoy being in the casket all that time.

“It was a suffocating feeling being in there, but I wasn’t in it long enough for it be an issue,” Finebaum said. “It was a relief to be able to get out of the casket. Most people aren’t that fortunate.”

We’ll see if Finebaum’s spectacle pays off and his prediction holds true when the Volunteers host the Crimson Tide on Saturday afternoon.

[SEC Network]