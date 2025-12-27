Credit: ESPN

These days, Paul Carcaterra roams the sidelines as a member of the media. However, just because his playing days are over doesn’t mean the former lacrosse star doesn’t still have some moves, even on the football field.

Carcaterra was part of ESPN’s broadcasting crew for Friday’s SERVPRO First Responder Bowl in Dallas between the Florida International Panthers and UTSA Roadrunners.

While the game started as a shootout, tied 14-14 at the end of the first quarter, UTSA quickly pulled away, building a 31-14 halftime lead and cruising to a 57-20 victory. In the game’s waning moments, Roadrunners head coach Jeff Traylor could feel the customary Gatorade bath coming and started booking it down the sideline away from his players.

The only thing standing between him and dryness was Carcaterra, and the ESPN reporter wasn’t about to stand idly by and let him escape. Somewhat playfully, somewhat not, Carcaterra kept Traylor in place and allowed a player donning the Gatorade bucket to douse him as is befitting the winning coach of the First Responder Bowl.

“Carc gets the assist,” added a laughing Anish Shroff, the game’s play-by-play announcer.

A true pro, Carcaterra immediately added context for his broadcasting partners and the home audience.

“I was afraid he was gonna give me a forearm shiver, but I’d take it for these guys,” said Carcaterra as UTSA players swarmed around their coach in celebration. “That’s not just a Gatorade bath, that’s a drenching.”

Let that be a lesson to college football head coaches everywhere. You can run from Paul Carcaterra, but you can’t hide.