Syndication: The News-Press

ESPN is retaining its top analyst on the high school basketball recruiting beat.

The network announced on Thursday that Paul Biancardi has agreed to a multiyear extension to remain with ESPN, extending his tenure at the Worldwide Leader beyond 20 years. The deal will see Biancardi stay on as the network’s lead high school basketball analyst, covering recruiting and the ESPN High School Showcase. He’ll continue to be ESPN’s national recruiting director for the boys high school basketball player rankings. Additionally, Biancardi will continue to contribute as an analyst on select college basketball games.

Congrats, @PaulBiancardi 👏 With new agreement, Biancardi extends his ESPN tenure beyond 20 years More on the dynamic high school basketball analyst: https://t.co/0H3LtRDEyP pic.twitter.com/eNkmkfwO0Z — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) December 11, 2025

Biancardi joined ESPN in 2006 as a college and high school basketball analyst before heading up the network’s recruiting beat in 2008. Prior to his media career, Biancardi was the head coach at Wright State, having also made stops at St. Louis, Ohio State, and Boston College as an assistant. He is also a voting member of the McDonald’s All American committee.

For his entire tenure at ESPN, Biancardi has been the go-to person for anything related to college basketball recruiting, becoming a key resource across the network’s deep college hoops portfolio. He also regularly ranks the top high school basketball programs in the country for the “SportsCenter Next” vertical.

Despite rapid changes in the college basketball recruiting landscape with NIL and the transfer portal, Biancardi has been able to remain one of the top voices in the space for nearly 20 years.

While high school and college basketball might receive less attention than it once did on ESPN as NFL and college football increasingly dominate the conversation, the network still relies on the sport to fill countless nights of programming throughout the winter months. Retaining talents like Biancardi help ensure ESPN will continue to meet its standard of coverage for the sport.