ESPN’s College GameDay is calling in the big guns on Saturday before the Texas Tech-BYU showdown.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Texas Tech alum Patrick Mahomes will be the show’s guest picker on Saturday when it originates live from Lubbock, Texas.
“Come on now, you know @PatrickMahomes had to come back to Lubbock to be this weekend’s guest picker,” the show shared on X Friday.
Come on now, you know @PatrickMahomes had to come back to Lubbock to be this weekend’s guest picker 🔥 pic.twitter.com/p9kCTiaAYR
— College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) November 7, 2025
Mahomes spent three seasons with the Red Raiders, becoming one of the best passers in school history. A member of theTexas Tech Ring of Honor, he left with a 63.5% completion for 11,252 yards, 93 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions. He parlayed that college success into a Hall of Fame-worthy NFL career that, so far, includes three Super Bowl titles, five Super Bowl appearances, three Super Bowl MVPs, and two MVP awards.
College GameDay’s appearance comes as No. 8 Texas Tech battles No. 7 BYU for Big 12 bragging rights and a potential spot in the College Football Playoff.
This is GameDay’s second stint in Lubbock, having previously visited in 2008 when the No. 6 Red Raiders defeated No. 1 Texas 39-33.
About Sean Keeley
Along with writing for Awful Announcing and The Comeback, Sean is the Managing Editor for Comeback Media. Previously, he created the Syracuse blog Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician and wrote 'How To Grow An Orange: The Right Way to Brainwash Your Child Into Rooting for Syracuse.' He has also written non-Syracuse-related things for SB Nation, Curbed, and other outlets. He currently lives in Seattle where he is complaining about bagels. Send tips/comments/complaints to sean@thecomeback.com.