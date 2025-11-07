Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s College GameDay is calling in the big guns on Saturday before the Texas Tech-BYU showdown.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Texas Tech alum Patrick Mahomes will be the show’s guest picker on Saturday when it originates live from Lubbock, Texas.

“Come on now, you know @PatrickMahomes had to come back to Lubbock to be this weekend’s guest picker,” the show shared on X Friday.

Mahomes spent three seasons with the Red Raiders, becoming one of the best passers in school history. A member of theTexas Tech Ring of Honor, he left with a 63.5% completion for 11,252 yards, 93 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions. He parlayed that college success into a Hall of Fame-worthy NFL career that, so far, includes three Super Bowl titles, five Super Bowl appearances, three Super Bowl MVPs, and two MVP awards.

College GameDay’s appearance comes as No. 8 Texas Tech battles No. 7 BYU for Big 12 bragging rights and a potential spot in the College Football Playoff.

This is GameDay’s second stint in Lubbock, having previously visited in 2008 when the No. 6 Red Raiders defeated No. 1 Texas 39-33.