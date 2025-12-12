Edit via Liam McGuire

Pat McAfee has become one of the most famous celebrities and commentators in all of sports. But it has not come without some controversy.

The brash and outspoken former punter has had a meteoric rise as a media personality. He has free reign over ESPN to do whatever he wants on his licensed daily show. He is the central star of College GameDay as it has soared in ratings. And whenever he gets around to it, he has an open seat as an announcer (and sometimes wrestler) for WWE.

The success and notoriety of Pat McAfee is undeniable. But so is the drama that comes with it.

McAfee certainly has his fair share of supporters, especially among some of his on-air colleagues and the most important executives at Disney and WWE like Bob Iger, Jimmy Pitaro, Nick Khan, and Burke Magnus. Some of the stuff he does, like the field goal kicking contest on GameDay and his willingness to give away millions of dollars is incredible. He can generally come across as down to earth and likable.

But like a sports media version of Harvey Dent, there is another side to the story. Pat McAfee has caused more than his fair share of controversies where he has stepped out of bounds, especially since he arrived at ESPN. He frequently lashes out at critics, countries, and anyone in between. And 2025 saw him add to that number in remarkable fashion, building a list of perceived enemies that would make Richard Nixon blush.

Let’s take a walk down memory lane and look at all the notable feuds, beefs, and rants of Pat McAfee this past year.

Pat McAfee vs. The Colts

@PatMcAfeeShow did not hold back on his show today on his feelings about the Colts lol. pic.twitter.com/KhmQtC9Lbm — Hunter (@HunterCaleb98) January 2, 2025

While it started in late 2024, McAfee’s feud with his former team extended into the beginning of 2025. The feud began with his criticism of current players like then-starting QB Anthony Richardson. Before the team’s final game of the 2024 season, McAfee said, “I wish we could transfer portal the whole f***ing team. We need like 70 guys to hit the portal. Can’t do it though in the NFL, I guess.” That included suggesting a trade of Jonathan Taylor, who is now the frontrunner for NFL Offensive Player of the Year. But then again, maybe all the Colts needed was some motivation from their former punter to have a turnaround in 2025.

Pat McAfee vs. Canada

These are the MOST STACKED Elimination Chambers that the WWE has EVER had.. THEY BOOED OUR NATIONAL ANTHEM TO START THIS ENTIRE THING.. BUT IT’S GONNA BE A HISTORIC NIGHT #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/jy8cAYHftd — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 2, 2025

In the early part of 2025, international relations between the USA and Canada were at an all-time low as Donald Trump kept trying to adopt the great white north as the 51st state. Unsurprisingly, Canadian fans at February’s WWE Elimination Chamber event booed the American national anthem. McAfee then responded by calling it a “terrible country.” Sadly, it did not lead to a grudge match against Bret “the Hitman” Hart.

Pat McAfee vs. NFL middle management

The wording in this tweet by @FOS.. here’s my view on it https://t.co/CKqHnNllZj pic.twitter.com/zC6h76rgsg — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 6, 2025

The drama around Pat McAfee and the NFL was one of the more surreal in history. It all started when McAfee was apparently upset with the way that he and his show were handled by “middle management” at the NFL combine. That led to him launching a surprisingly chilled rant at Front Office Sports for using the words “insufficient respect” to describe his feelings. He then opened up about his sour feelings about his overall relationship with the NFL and pulled his show from going to the draft. Finally, bygones became bygones and McAfee mended fences with the NFL and agreed to attend the event. If only it was enough to win him the FIFA Peace Prize.

Pat McAfee vs. Mary Kate Cornett

“As a Girl Dad, I was very thankful for the opportunity to let Mr. Cornett know that I was wildly regretful for the part that our show played in his daughter, Mary Kate’s, pain.” – Pat McAfee apologizing for sharing a false rumor about an 18-year-old Ole Miss student on his show. [image or embed] — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing.bsky.social) July 23, 2025 at 2:01 PM

In what was the low point for McAfee, and maybe for all of ESPN in 2025, his comments about a social media rumor regarding Ole Miss college student Mary Kate Cornett became a huge controversy for ESPN. Cornett’s family considered taking action against McAfee and ESPN for his reckless comments on national television as defamation. It wasn’t until months later that he finally apologized, seemingly after whatever negotiations were happening behind the scenes were finally settled.

Pat McAfee vs. John Mellencamp

On the more ridiculous end of the spectrum was McAfee fighting with fellow Hoosier state icon John “Cougar” Mellencamp. This all stemmed from a disagreement over how McAfee hyped up the Pacers crowd in their playoff series against the New York Knicks. A civil war over who best represents the state of Indiana? It hurts so good.

Pat McAfee vs. Andrew Marchand (and Adam Schefter?)

One of McAfee’s favorite targets is the media who reports and comments on his show and career. In case you may not have heard, he’s not a big fan. After reporting that ESPN insider Adam Schefter was essentially banned from his program, McAfee called Andrew Marchand from The Athletic a “rat.” (Not for the first time.) He then also called out “dinosaurs” at ESPN and appeared to make cryptic comments towards ESPN NFL producer Seth Markman. Naturally, McAfee immediately booked Schefter after he had been missing from the show for months.

Pat McAfee vs. baseball fans

Pat McAfee leads the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby introductions. #MLB pic.twitter.com/RsTroC17Kf — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) July 15, 2025

As McAfee’s star power has grown, so has his crossover appeal with other sports eager to capitalize on his younger, digital-savvy audience. That included being something of an ambassador at the MLB All-Star Game this summer as he was an on-field host for the Home Run Derby. Baseball fans were not that impressed, which of course drew a social media response from the man himself.

Pat McAfee vs. “bum ass suits”

Congrats to the @WWE and @espn on getting a historic PLE deal done. Great to see 2 powerhouses of sports and entertainment come together. I assume all the mid level, powerless, bum ass suits at ESPN will attempt to muddy this somehow (out of context leaks/ignorant anonymous… pic.twitter.com/vFbjHTtktL — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 6, 2025

The historic deal between WWE and ESPN should have been cause for widespread celebration given McAfee’s influence in both worlds. But if you’re Pat McAfee, it’s just an opportunity to air more grievances about people you don’t like. In raising a GIF toast on X, McAfee called out “all the mid level, powerless, bum ass suits at ESPN will attempt to muddy this somehow.” Cheers!

Pat McAfee vs. Ryan Day

The most absurd “feud” came when McAfee launched a broadside against Ohio State football coach Ryan Day after returning from filming a movie in Australia. McAfee said he didn’t like Day because he thought he intentionally avoided an interview with him, only appearing when Kirk Herbstreit was guest-hosting. The feud lasted less than a day as it turns out there was just some miscommunication. Again, the FIFA Peace Prize beckons.

Pat McAfee vs. College GameDay producers

It’s 6 AM in Eugene, Oregon and Pat McAfee has had his coffee this morning. pic.twitter.com/OKhvLxvnk3 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 11, 2025

Everything was going incredibly well for College GameDay this fall. The send-off for Lee Corso was perhaps the best moment of televised sports this year. Ratings had never been higher. And then from out of nowhere, McAfee devoted an unprompted social media rant aimed at producers of the show and saying that “old whites” just didn’t get him. That led to a response through a report at Front Office Sports where producers said they were done with his “diva” behavior. Given the show is centered entirely around McAfee these days, it’s a wonder what it would look like if he was actually universally beloved behind the scenes at ESPN.

Pat McAfee vs. Donald Trump interview critics

What a day at Parris Island yesterday.. We appreciate the hell out of the Marines for the hospitality #PMSLive https://t.co/3VBJSmXJza pic.twitter.com/KZ1d89lFtO — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 12, 2025

One of the most polarizing things McAfee has done is interview Donald Trump. It was a typical Trump interview as McAfee offered no pushback to his rantings and ravings while part of a Veterans Day celebration. Of course, interviewing Donald Trump, especially on a sports show, is going to draw a hyper-polarized reaction. In response to critics, McAfee left them with a message that best summarizes his 2025.

“F— you.”