Our long national nightmare is over. Pat McAfee will attend the NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

The saga between McAfee and the NFL has taken place over the course of the 2025 NFL Draft season and goes back to an incident at the combine in Indianapolis.

While doing The Pat McAfee Show live on site at the combine, McAfee detailed that things didn’t exactly go according to plan behind the scenes when working with the NFL’s “middle management.” That led the host to issue a decree that he would not be doing his live show from the NFL Draft.

He then revealed that his issues with the NFL ran deeper than a couple folks making it difficult on him to broadcast live at the combine.

But thankfully cooler heads have prevailed, bygones have been made bygones, hatchets have been buried, and a truce has been declared. Pat McAfee will once again take his show on the road to the NFL Draft next week as he announced on his show on Tuesday.

We will be LIVE from the NFL Draft in Green Bay#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/BXi1OwmfCB — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 15, 2025

“Full chaos next Thursday night at the NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin, which we will be at,” McAfee said. “Shout out to the NFL folks, shout out to the, you know, let’s go shake their hand, try to make a positive out of this entire thing, which we will always try to do in every situation, legitimately. There might be some times where it doesn’t feel that way, but inevitably going to try to be an additive to everything. So we will be there. Full chaos is potentially looming for this NFL Draft.”

McAfee’s draft show was particularly colorful last year when Bill Belichick was on set and the crew delighted in tipping picks before they were announced. Although Belichick likely won’t be on board since he’s busy at North Carolina, it should be an interesting evening with Pat McAfee and company nonetheless.