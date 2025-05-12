Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Pat McAfee is up to something.

What exactly that is, however, remains unclear.

Taking to X on Sunday night, the ESPN star authored a cryptic — and at times, philosophical — social media post while seemingly reflecting on his career. McAfee’s post included the phrase, “Don’t be scared to end a chapter and start anew.. you’re gonna have to do it eventually anyways” and concluded with the hashtag #UpToSomethingSZN.

“… and always remember to check with the mirror every once in a while and make sure your book is one that makes you happy.. and if it’s not, change direction.. I think that you’re allowed to do that.. we have NO IDEA when the final page is being written.. with no sequels. ‘Tis our only chance at this thing here,” the post reads.

“I appreciate you all so much for everything. I’m living the dumbest book of all time.. trying to figure it all aht as I go..”

Life’s a book… each day being a page leading to the next.. phases of life come and go like chapters.. not every character/job/idea has to appear in every chapter. Some things are perfect for the story when it’s needed.. and then disappear as just a fond memory. A pivotal… — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 12, 2025

While McAfee didn’t specify what he was referencing, many on social media (and Reddit) were quick to connect his comments to his future at ESPN. The former All-Pro punter is currently in the midst of the second year of a five-year, $85 million deal to lease his daily show to the Worldwide Leader, a partnership that has both expanded the network’s digital footprint and created plenty of controversy.

In addition to hosting his daily show, McAfee has also starred on ESPN’s College GameDay since 2022, with many viewing him as the natural successor to Lee Corso, who will co-host his final episode this August. He also serves as the color commentator for WWE Raw on Netflix each Monday night and even wrestled a match against former world champion Gunther at this past weekend’s Backlash premium live event.

Suffice it to say, Pat McAfee currently plays many roles; so many that it would be impossible to know what exactly he’s referencing in his cryptic post. But if his hashtag is to be believed, something is up, and there is already no shortage of interest in what that will wind up being.