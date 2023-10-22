(Credit: College GameDay on ESPN)

The Athletic recently published a survey in which the publication polled its readers on ESPN’s ‘College GameDay.’ The jewel of the Worldwide Leader’s college football coverage is sometimes a lightning rod. It’s been the sport’s biggest and most front-facing pregame show since the 1990s, so generally, everybody has an opinion. Another recent lightning rod in the sports media marketplace is Pat McAfee, who vocally responded to the survey. In particular, the parts about him.

But what’s perhaps most interesting is what was included in McAfee’s loud response on X, the website formerly known as Twitter. The former Indianapolis Colts punter published a lengthy statement.

This has been brought to my attention more than a few times over the last few days.. I’ve never been friends with a human that reads The Athletic so I’m not 100% sure what style of human these 3100 folks are but.. HUGE Shahtaht to the 30%.. hell yeah. To the 49%, I have some… https://t.co/6830cv5Pmf pic.twitter.com/MCF5daGnFa — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 22, 2023

For context, 30.1 percent of the survey population – 3,100 readers – said they liked McAfee and his presence on ‘GameDay.’ But 48.9 percent claimed that they didn’t like him. Meanwhile, a stout 21 percent claimed they had no opinion of him.

McAfee’s complete response can be found below:

“This has been brought to my attention more than a few times over the past few days… I’ve never been friends with a human that reads The Athletic, so I’m not 100% sure what style of human these 3100 folks are but… HUGE Shahtaht to the 30%.. hell yeah. To the 49%, I have some great news.. I have heard you all very loud and clear since the beginning of my stint with GameDay. It’s one of the biggest reasons why I have not resigned a contract with the legendary show. I’m not right for some crowds and the ‘distinguished’ College Football folks are definitely one of those. Excited to enjoy the rest of this year, that’s shaping up to be a GREAT one, and then see what the future holds. It’s been an absolute blast and an honor to be at that desk and work with the fine folks of that family… it’s also been really fun to work 7 days a week for the last 2 football seasons. Nice reminder that I’m still a fucking DAWG. The dumbest life of all time shall roll on… Let’s have a great NFL Sunday. Cheers.”

Perhaps buried in the lede of his response, there is an interesting nugget: McAfee has not re-upped with ESPN on his role with ‘GameDay.’ McAfee has been on the show for the last two seasons while hosting ‘The Pat McAfee Show.’

Whether or not that changes is yet to be seen, as he alluded to. But Pat was certainly loud again on Sunday.

[Pat McAfee]