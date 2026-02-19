Credit: © Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Looks like it’s #UpToSomethingSZN for Pat McAfee once again.

The prolific sports host is apparently not content with dominating YouTube, sports television, and pro wrestling. A new report indicates McAfee has hired superagent Ari Emanuel for representation in Hollywood as well.

And Emanuel’s goal, according to Bloomberg, is to “turn Pat McAfee into the next Sylvester Stallone.”

Bloomberg reports that, in addition to McAfee’s previously reported appearance in the forthcoming sports drama The Mosquito Bowl, the retired NFL punter-turned-star host will also have a four-episode arc on Tulsa King, the latest Paramount+ show from Taylor Sheridan.

McAfee has never shied away from his love for entertainment and comedy, interests that are clear when watching him on WWE Raw or at his Big Night Aht live event. But making the transition into being an action star for film and television might be McAfee’s most impressive feat yet.

McAfee pulled off a pretty believable performance as a high-school teacher in an NFL flag football commercial at last year’s Super Bowl, and caused quite a stir with his most recent Halloween costume, portraying a stodgy old sports media gatekeeper.

However, performers like Stallone, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and John Cena are in rare air as crossover stars.

If there is anyone who could help McAfee get the roles that could lead to Hollywood respect, Emanuel is on the list. The founder of Endeavor, one of the major Hollywood talent agencies, has moved into sports with the TKO Group, which operates the UFC and WWE. Emanuel has kept some clients as an agent as well — a list that includes Johnson.

McAfee seems to want to leap into every form of media he can. The host released a diss track called “Dookie” earlier this year and has teased an autobiographical documentary series.

Recently, McAfee launched a live video podcast on X hosted by Emanuel. The show, called Rushmore, features Emanuel and co-host Ben Persky debating great sports figures with guests.

The relationship appears to be mutually beneficial, and could see McAfee end up on the big screen before long.