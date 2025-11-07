Credit: The Pat McAfee Show

The Disney-YouTube TV dispute appears set to carry into its second weekend, which means subscribers will once again miss ESPN’s College GameDay and any ensuing college football action across ABC and ESPN networks.

Last weekend, ESPN made GameDay free to all viewers via their app and The Pat McAfee Show X account.

McAfee announced Friday that viewers will be able to watch GameDay on X, the everything app, once more this Saturday when it originates from Lubbock, Texas, before the Texas Tech-BYU game.

BREAKING NEWS: @CollegeGameDay will be available on our @X tomorrow for the second week in a row.. I’m thankful that we’re able to do this #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/DyFk06IwYo — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 7, 2025

On Tuesday’s episode of ‘progrum,’ McAfee shared a memo from X stating that 1.18 million unique viewers watched the live broadcast of last Saturday’s show on the platform, generating 1.37 million video views and 2 million impressions.

McAfee, avowed hater of “suits,” made sure to shovel plenty of praise to Elon Musk and his X platform for making it happen.

“GameDay will be available on X on our account in its entirety,” McAfee said on Friday’s show. “If you obviously are in the middle of this dispute that is taking place between ESPN and YouTube TV, if you have the X account at all, GameDay will be live on there for the second week in a row.

“This is a trailblazing thing for X. Obviously, they’ve made deals. They’re getting a content game with the NFL. They got deals with the WWE. They’re starting to try to get into the content game in a bigger way. They’re starting to be a hosting platform. They’re trying their best.

“Remember, Elon’s vision of X is a place for everything. They want not just words, we want pictures, we want to be in the content creator world, we want to do business. He’s also worth, I think, a trillion dollars now as of yesterday, Elon. His goals are for X to become this one-stop shop for a place, because especially if they can hub everything, they will. In the content world, they’ve been picking it up big time.”

Days after taking shots at several of his peers for sharing messages about the dispute with their followers at the behest of ESPN and Disney, McAfee also went to bat for the Worldwide Leader’s biggest suit of all, ESPN President Jimmy Pitaro.

“Jimmy Pitaro needs a lot of credit for this because he loves College GameDay and what it brings to people. He understands that people can be upset about everything that’s going on business-wise. Both companies are allegedly, if you’re listening to what’s reporting, a lot of people obviously tacking ESPN and Disney for it because they have the rights for it. I think they that the other side is potentially doing some stuff. And anytime that takes place, we have no idea how long it’ll be. Jimmy Pitaro, zigging and zagging to try to get College GameDay to College GameDay fans and college football fans as much as they possibly can.”

GameDay gets going on Saturday, November 8, at 9:00 a.m. ET from Lubbock.