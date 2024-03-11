Photo Credit: ESPN

UFC President Dana White has made it clear in the past that he will never censor athletes who fight for the promotion. So it should come as no surprise that the producers and cast of the Pat McAfee Show on ESPN were well prepared for plenty of expletive-filled comments from UFC Bantamweight Champion Sean O’Malley during his guest appearance on the show on Monday.

O’Malley successfully defended his championship on Saturday night in a five-round decision victory over Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera, further boosting his status as potentially the heir-apparent to Conor McGregor in terms of stardom in the UFC.

He discussed his victory and the lead-up to the fight with his weight cut on The Pat McAfee Show, dropping six f-bombs in a single 30-second period when discussing the weight cut in particular.

“Yeah, it sucks,” said O’Malley about cutting weight. “Cutting weight is the worst part about the sport. But with that being said, the weight cut went perfect as far as how I felt. I have mastered it. The rehydration part went perfect too. That’s where a lot of fighters get f***ed up. They don’t rehydrate, they don’t refuel right.

“They f***ing eat too much, they eat what they aren’t supposed to be eating, they’re not drinking the right fluid. And you have a long time to f*** that up. Because you weigh in and then you fight way later. So you have a long time to keep f***ing that up.

“You have bubbly guts, your f***ing farts stink. You have diarrhea. There is so much that can go wrong. I have just gotten it down, dialed in to where I was feeling f***ing good.”

Suga Sean O’Malley drops 6 “F” bombs on ESPN in a 30-second period ??? Shahtaht Pat McAfee Show pic.twitter.com/kRjwZ6y4db — Kyle (@ImKyleMangum) March 11, 2024

After each f-bomb that O’Malley dropped here, Pat McAfee could be seen celebrating. Why, you may ask? Well, it is actually because the production team was actually keeping track of them on an ‘F-bomb tracker’. McAfee even referenced it to O’Malley, which seemingly made him curse even more throughout his appearance.

“You just won something that has been happening on this particular program since we started at ESPN,” said McAfee. “I believe right now you are at 11 or 12. 12 F-bombs, that is the most in the history of ESPN.”

“F*** yeah,” said O’Malley, adding to the tally.

You just took the lead with twelve THAT'S THIRTEEN ?? "All I do is win" ~ @SugaSeanMMA #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/BvukQz9GVS — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 11, 2024

At the end of his appearance, O’Malley finished with a grand total of 14 F-bombs, which is truthfully somewhat impressive given the 20-minute span he was on the show. There have been f-bombs from McAfee himself both on and off this show, and from others on this show, but this was still a record in terms of tonnage.

It has long been debated whether the content on the Pat McAfee Show is perhaps a conflict of interest for ESPN’s more family-friendly type of audience. And this interview of O’Malley on the show will likely only add to those concerns for some.

