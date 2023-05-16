The Pat McAfee Show will have a new home.

Per the New York Post, McAfee and his show are heading to ESPN. Earlier this year, it was reported that McAfee could walk away from a $120 million deal with FanDuel after he expressed the “need to keep evolving”, and Amazon and ESPN emerged as favorites. It appears that ESPN, where McAfee appears on College GameDay each Saturday, will be the home for his show going forward.

Specifics of the deal are unknown, but more information could be revealed Tuesday at Disney’s upfronts. The Post reports that McAfee is expected to be in attendance at the event.

Those specifics will be crucial to evaluate this deal. McAfee’s show primarily airs on YouTube and it doesn’t seem likely that the whole show would air on one of ESPN’s linear platforms. Would an hour or two be slotted onto an ESPN network, as mused by the Post? Will the whole thing from from YouTube to ESPN+? Will it all remain on YouTube, or will just a certain chunk be on the platform?

We’ll learn a lot more about this in time, but hooking McAfee is a nice get for ESPN, despite the likely large price tag.

UPDATE: McAfee announced the deal.

Hello beautiful people… We appreciate and love you all.. together we've truly changed the game. ?? #UpToSomethingSZN UPDATE: pic.twitter.com/Yv8SpyNH0E — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 16, 2023

Beginning this fall, the show will air on ESPN, ESPN+, and ESPN’s YouTube channel following Get Up and Firs Take. Further details about ESPN’s daily schedule remain unannounced.

[New York Post]