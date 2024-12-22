Photo Credit: ESPN2

Those who decided to tune into ESPN2 Field Pass alternate cast of the CFP First Round matchup between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Tennessee Volunteers starring the cast of The Pat McAfee Show got a very unique experience that certainly toed the line of controversy when some improper conversation broke out about “nut-busting.”

Through one-quarter of action, the game was looking lopsided in favor of Ohio State, getting out to a 21-0 lead. So naturally, the energy on the Tennessee sidelines was rather somber.

Boston Connor and Ty Schmidt were standing on the Volunteers’ sidelines, which prompted Pat McAfee to ask them how the Tennessee fans appeared to be feeling at the start of the second quarter.

“You boys are over there in front of the Tennessee fans,” said McAfee. “There has to be a lot of regret coming down there.”

Boston Connor then proceeded to go into great detail about how “Big Nut”, the nickname for an Ohio State super fan who is always at every game, was “busting his nut” over the faces of Tennessee fans.

“Oh yeah,” replied Boston Connor. “Terrible, I’m actually starting to feel bad for some of them. And the worst thing part is, Big Nut, A.K.A. Slim Nut, is busting his nut all over their faces. Because he is partying in front of them right now.

“Yeah, anytime a nut goes wild, things go crazy,” added McAfee.

“Busting his nut all over their face.” pic.twitter.com/fDQ4ghsy3M — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 22, 2024

You can obviously see how these comments from Boston Connor would be a bit too graphic and inappropriate for many. But then again, The Pat McAfee Show has never exactly been considered a family-friendly product…

In many ways, The Pat McAfee Show is founded on a cast that largely has a limited filter and just has fun, which has others at ESPN quite envious of the freedom McAfee is granted.

This does mark the third year where the McAfee crew has been on the Field Pass calls of CFP games. But to date, Boston Connor’s nut-related comments are certainly the most controversial that we have seen on the Field Pass broadcasts. So it will be interesting if we continue to see these types of alternate casts in years to come.

[Awful Announcing on X]