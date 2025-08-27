Graphic via Liam McGuire

Ryan Day appeared on Tuesday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show, before the program’s titular host returned from his two-week hiatus.

According to McAfee, the timing was likely no coincidence.

After making his return midway through Tuesday’s episode, the former All-Pro punter discussed Day’s appearance with guest host Kirk Herbstreit earlier in the show. In doing so, the 38-year-old noted the difficulties he previously had in booking the Ohio State head coach, only for him to appear while McAfee remained absent.

“Getting Ryan Day on the show is crazy, I didn’t know that f***ing guy would come on the show,” McAfee said toward the end of Tuesday’s episode.

“Come on, dude,” Herbstreit replied while shaking his head.

As Herbstreit insisted that Day “loves” McAfee and urged co-host (and fellow Ohio State alum) A.J. Hawk to back him up, the former Indianapolis Colts punter wasn’t having it. He proceeded to poke fun at Day’s post-national championship media tour that seemingly included stops on every talk show except his, joking that he had even appeared on Ellen DeGeneres’ defunct program.

“But what if it never got to him and you’re saying all of these nasty things?” Herbstreit asked.

“I’m not saying nasty things. I’m just letting him know that I don’t like him,” McAfee said.

“You love him,” Herbstreit rebutted.

“I don’t,” McAfee insisted.

After Herbstreit noted that McAfee has previously interviewed Day on multiple occasions, the West Virginia product stated that “those days are in the past.” He then theorized that the Buckeyes’ head coach is holding a grudge against him over producer Ty Schmit’s impression of Lou Holtz, which he used to crash an interview McAfee held with Day and Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman ahead of this year’s national title game.

“I was thankful that you got him on here so we could have a national champion on the show,” McAfee told Herbstreit sarcastically. “What an honor it was to have Coach Ryan Day on this show. That was so cool.”

Herbstreit noted that McAfee wouldn’t have to wait long to see Day, as College GameDay will be in Columbus on Saturday for Ohio State’s season opener against Texas.

“Can’t wait,” McAfee said. “I’ve got a lot to say.”

The Pittsburgh native further discussed the recent time he spent in Australia, which he said involved a lot of self-reflection. And if his comments are any indication, Day won’t be the last person he takes aim at in the coming days.

“I’m allowed to not like people. And I’m allowed to say that into here,” Pat McAfee said, pointing to his microphone.