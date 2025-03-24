Photo Credit: ESPN

Pat McAfee is apparently having a change of heart about the NFL Draft.

The ESPN star made news earlier this month when he said he would not bring his annual “Draft Spectacular” show to Green Bay for the NFL Draft next month. McAfee cited some aggravation he faced at the hands of NFL “middle management” while hosting The Pat McAfee Show from the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Ian Rapoport hosted The Pat McAfee Show Monday with McAfee in Scotland for Monday Night Raw. But McAfee joined the show remotely, and after some talk about the NFL Draft, Rapoport asked McAfee, “We’re not going to see you there, Pat?”

“The more and more I think about it, you know, maybe we do go shake their [the NFL’s] hands,” McAfee said. “Because it’s going to be an electric factory over there. That place is amazing. I can’t wait to see. And also who our guest host potentially would be, would be a good thing to be over there. And it’s awesome what the NFL has done with the draft. So maybe we, you know, go shake their hands and make it happen.”

When McAfee made his initial comments on the matter earlier this month, that somehow created a story within a story when a media outlet reported he felt he’d gotten “insufficient respect” from the NFL at the combine. McAfee clapped back at that narrative, saying he’d never used that term. Instead, he said it’s “basically the overall relationship” with the NFL that made him want to skip the trip to Green Bay.

After Rapoport asked Monday, “Is that breaking news?” about his change of heart, McAfee managed to get in a shot at “aggregators.”

“It hasn’t happened,” McAfee said. “This is me potentially thinking about it. Obviously, the way this will get aggregated in the conversations and the half-truths that will get pushed out there.”