Pat McAfee swung and missed earlier this year trying to defend Indiana Fever rookie Caitlin Clark, the WNBA rookie sensation who plays in his backyard.

During a heavily researched presentation/rant during a show earlier this summer, McAfee referred to Clark as a “white b****” while describing how rival WNBA stars might see her. McAfee later apologized.

But during a simulcast with The Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday, McAfee appeared to confirm that ESPN successfully convinced its outspoken midday host to quiet down the Clark chatter after the incident.

“I’m not even getting into it, but nonetheless, I am dumb. And the way I speak, not good,” McAfee said, “and multiple times, God has come in and been like, ‘You need to stop.'”

McAfee alluded to feedback he got about how many of the other star rookies this WNBA season, including Chicago’s Angel Reese and L.A.’s Cameron Brink, also drove higher viewership. He also noted how Team USA was a big draw without Clark during the Paris Olympics.

Did that feedback come from ESPN? Is that who “God” is in McAfee’s self-deprecating comments here?

It sure seems like it, especially given how Eisen exclaimed, “Oh!” and seemed to pick up what McAfee was putting down.

If McAfee is in fact confirming that ESPN intervened after his comments about Clark, it would be the first time he has really done so. In an interview with The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch earlier this year, ESPN content president Burke Magnus acknowledged there was a line that ESPN would not allow McAfee to cross. However, Magnus added that the line would be navigated on a case-by-case basis.

Perhaps the fact that ESPN carries WNBA broadcast rights and has invested heavily in the league speaks to why the network cared about the Clark comments but not, for example, McAfee ripping former executive Norby Williamson. After all, in his rant, McAfee criticized the ratings of non-Clark WNBA games, many of which aired on ESPN.

At the same time, it all happened behind closed doors. McAfee does not like to be criticized publicly or embarrassed. In cutting him off from more chatter about Clark, did ESPN find a formula to work with McAfee to draw a line around certain topics?

It’s all conjecture for now given how vague McAfee was about this incident, but this is still a first.

