Credit: The Pat McAfee Show

The New York Knicks host the San Antonio Spurs in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday night, and ABC/ESPN are pulling out all the stops.

Perhaps one too many stops, per some NBA fans.

Along with their main broadcast on ABC, ESPN will broadcast an All Access with The Pat McAfee Show altcast during the pivotal game.

That in and of itself is nothing new. We’ve seen similar McAfee-centric altcasts for the NFL and college football, and ESPN has made it clear it’s going to lean on McAfee for many major events and special broadcasts moving forward.

What is new is that ESPN is putting McAfee front and center for NBA coverage. While McAfee always finds a way to feel victimized no matter what he’s doing, there’s no denying that he fits for the company’s football coverage. The NBA, however, is an area that hasn’t always felt like it’s in his wheelhouse, so to speak.

McAfee is looking to change that, it seems, though on Monday’s episode of his eponymous show, he offered a preemptive aww-shucks-style explanation for what they had in store.

We will be calling Game 3 of the NBA Finals LIVE from Madison Square Garden.. We very much understand how incredible of an opportunity this is.. We’re gonna try and be an asset to society tonight #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/4GwgNIjsKS — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 8, 2026

“We understand how lucky we are to be in there to do this. A lot of people kind of attacking us for getting this opportunity,” said McAfee. “We think it’s ridiculous that we’re getting to do it, but I want to let everybody know this isn’t us being *ssholes here. Like, we are trying to be an asset to society.

“We’ve had an incredible opportunity to be able to do this for college football in their biggest games. National championship game, we’ve had a chance to do it. We were doing it in the Thunderdome at one point. We’re doing it as a watch-along like others have done in the past. Once we got boots on the ground and in the building, it did feel as if we were able to provide something that maybe the main telecast wasn’t able to provide. We’re going to try to do that as well tonight.

“We’re not trying to say that we are going to be a main broadcast, but you’re certainly gonna be able to watch the game with us, and we are gonna certainly create some moments I think that people will appreciate in the sports world. What we’re saying is, I understand your natural inclination whenever you see my face on something, and maybe Connor and Ty as well, to say these *ssholes are gonna ruin it. We’re trying our best not to. And maybe at the beginning you might think that is the case. We’re trying to crush this tonight.”

At this point, it’s weird that McAfee feels the need to offer any kind of apologetic response to faceless critics of anything he’s doing on ESPN. He’s the face of the company, and he’s the guy they want to put front and center as much as possible. It would almost be weirder if he didn’t do an altcast.

The whole “aww shucks we’re just humbled to be here” schtick is a well-worn bit for the former NFL punter, as is the idea that he is attempting to “be an asset to society,” a notion he’s thrown out there several times before when sensing pushback. It all feels a bit unnecessary these days, when it’s been made abundantly clear he is as in demand as anything has been at ESPN in decades.

McAfee’s inability to block out the critics remains his Achilles’ heel. It’s fairly harmless in this instance, but the more he insists on trying to be appreciated by everyone, the less likely that becomes.