The New York Jets have rejuvenated Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Rodgers has rejuvenated Mike Greenberg.

Rodgers joined the Jets and suddenly, he has no issue showing up to their voluntary workouts. Rodgers joined the Jets and suddenly, Mike Greenberg has no issue showing up to work. Last year, however, Greenberg was taking a lot of vacation, and Pat McAfee noticed.

“Where the f*ck is Mike Greenberg?” McAfee asked last summer, wondering why the ESPN Radio and Get Up host was nowhere near a microphone for weeks at a time. But Greenberg joined The Pat McAfee Show this week, and claimed this summer has been different.



“I’ve barely been off,” Greenberg told a very skeptical McAfee. “Look, after last year, when you got the entire world counting my days – thanks a lot for that – I have been paying some attention. I think I have worked more days this summer than you have.”

Counting Greenberg’s days off? What weirdo would do such a thing? It certainly wasn’t me who went back and noticed Greenberg was rarely on Get Up and hosted his full radio show, Greeny just seven times out of a possible 61 episodes last summer. But since some weirdo is probably already counting the days again this year, let’s take a look at Greenberg’s schedule this summer.

Since June 1, 2023, Greenberg has hosted Greeny five times out of a possible 61 episodes. Further, Greenberg has not hosted Greeny for three consecutive days since April 3-5. But, while ESPN and Greenberg clearly do not prioritize the radio show that bears his name, the 56-year-old deserves some credit for showing up to his morning TV show this summer.

In the month of August, Greenberg has missed just three episodes of Get Up. That’s impressive. That shows commitment, it shows rejuvenation, and Mike Greenberg fans have Aaron Rodgers to thank.

“I never would have dreamt that I would live through a season in which the Jets were the biggest story,” Greenberg said enthusiastically. “This is like a miracle has fallen in my lap. If you think I’m missing a day of this, you gotta be out of your mind!”

Greenberg isn’t missing many days of Get Up. Greeny, however, might need to be renamed. ESPN Radio is slated to debut its new lineup of shows Sept. 5, with Greeny still scheduled for the 10am – noon timeslot.

