Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For better or worse, Pat McAfee is now a cornerstone of College GameDay. You don’t have to like it. But he’s there, tank top and all.

McAfee’s first full season on the show, however, was anything but smooth. The former Colts punter was polarizing from the jump, so much so that he publicly questioned whether he’d even return. ESPN kept him around, and it paid off in ratings. But behind the scenes, McAfee may have been closer to walking away than people realized.

According to The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand, McAfee has floated the idea of launching his own independent GameDay-style show. That’s not happening right now, but the fact that those conversations even seemingly existed tells you that he’s always up to something.

It lines up with how image-conscious McAfee is. When GameDay aired a clip last fall of him whiffing against an Oklahoma softball pitcher, he reportedly wasn’t thrilled. Per Marchand, McAfee asked to know who approved the footage. He didn’t get a name, but it showed how much he’s aware of how he’s portrayed.

And that awareness extends to Saturdays. His presence on GameDay isn’t fading anytime soon, and with Lee Corso stepping away after Week 1, McAfee’s role figures only to grow louder.

What McAfee’s presence really signals, though, is a shift in College GameDay’s overall tone. The show has always mixed football analysis with entertainment, but in recent years, the balance has tipped more toward spectacle. McAfee didn’t cause that shift, but he does personify it. He brings energy, unpredictability, and a clear connection with younger viewers, all of which ESPN clearly values.

Not everyone was initially on board with McAfee’s style, but he’s starting to win people over. He wants the spotlight, but he also wants to control how he’s seen. That’s a tricky balance to pull off live on national TV.

For now, ESPN appears to be comfortable with that dynamic.

And with Corso stepping back, McAfee’s presence is part of a new normal for the network.