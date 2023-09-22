Photo Credit: ESPN

The New York Giants fell to 1-2 on the year on Thursday night in a 30-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. And ESPN’s Pat McAfee did not hold back while offering a harsh assessment of the team on Friday afternoon.

New York is coming off a postseason appearance last year, and plenty believed that they could be in for a similarly successful season this year. McAfee was one of the believers in this Giants team heading into the year. And he made it clear that he has completely changed his tune about the Giants after their latest loss.

“Wow, what a boring Amazon Prime game for Thursday Night Football,” said McAfee during a live episode of his Pat McAfee Show on ESPN Friday. “I don’t know how to say this, and I hate to say this. But that New York Giants team that I thought was going to be incredible this year. I said hey, the Giants are going to surprise me this year. They stink bro. That was a bad game last night.”

“They lived in a hotel all week. And when you hear Chuck Pagano, who is friends with a lot of people who coach for the New York Giants say that those dudes were ready to get the hell out of the hotel and get home. They seem to be uninspired. They seem to be unemotional.”

McAfee’s assessment isn’t all that far off. The Giants could very easily be 0-3 to start the year if not for a 21-point comeback in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals, who most fans consider to be a bottom-five team in the NFL.

Thus far this year, they have been outscored by their opponents by 55 points, which is by far the worst point differential in the NFL.

