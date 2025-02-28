Photo Credit: ESPN

Pat McAfee’s Field Pass College Football Playoff simulcast may be finished after two seasons.

McAfee revealed on Thursday’s The Pat McAfee Show that the contract he has with the College Football Playoff for the show has expired.

“That contract is up, we don’t know if that’s ever going to happen again,” McAfee said (via On3.com). “It was a great time.”

That simulcast saw McAfee, sidekick A.J. Hawk and other PMS cast members stationed in an end zone watching and commenting on the game, mixing in some interesting interviews with celebrities and other guests along the way.

The simulcast earned praise from both media and fans.

Pat McAfee’s College Football Playoff ‘Field Pass’ was the first great alt-cast in years https://t.co/h4vBCEzWiM — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 11, 2025



It also provided some highly entertaining moments, such as earlier this year, when guest Tim Tebow predicted a run by Ohio State Will Howard quarterback in the College Football Playoff.

“Will Howard, quarterback keeper! Good call, Tim Tebow!” McAfee shouted as the play unfolded.

Tim Tebow — on the Pat McAfee broadcast — was all over the Will Howard keeper run on 4th-and-2 for Ohio State. 🏈🎙️🎯#CFP pic.twitter.com/SBITryFwkJ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 11, 2025



“Just being there feeling (it), the college world is just different,” McAfee said on Thursday’s show.

It’s possible McAfee’s contract could be renewed, but judging from his language, (“We don’t know if that’s ever going to happen again”) he didn’t sound optimistic Thursday.